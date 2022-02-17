Live
Breaking news: Delhi University to reopen for offline classes today after nearly 2 years
Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Thu, 17 Feb 2022 06:27 AM
DU set to welcome students for offline classes after nearly 2 years
Delhi University is all set to reopen for offline classes on Thursday after remaining shut for nearly two years for the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more
