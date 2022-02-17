Bappi Lahiri funeral live updates: India mourns the Disco King, son Bappa flies back from US for last rites
Bappi Lahiri died aged 69 on Tuesday night. The veteran singer-composer is being mourned by celebs from all walks of life. Bappi Lahiri, who pioneered disco music in India, was best known for composing songs for films such as Namak Halaal, Disco Dancer and Dance Dance, among others.
Bappi Lahiri was admitted to Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital for almost a month. He was discharged recently but was re-admitted to the hospital following health complications.
Bappi Lahiri’s funeral is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on Thursday.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 17, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Bappi Lahiri's last Instagram post
The last Instagram post on Bappi Lahiri's Instagram is a throwback photo shared with the caption: “Old is always gold.”
-
Feb 17, 2022 09:23 AM IST
Bappi Lahiri's grandson mourns his ‘dadu’
Swastik Bansal, grandson of Bappi Lahiri, mourned his grandfather by sharing a note and a throwback photo: “Miss you so much dadu.”
-
Feb 17, 2022 09:11 AM IST
Bappa Lahiri reaches Mumbai with family
Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri, and his family, flew back to Mumbai from Los Angeles to attend the last rites.
