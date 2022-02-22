Breaking: India to make statement on Ukraine at UNSC emergency meeting
Tue, 22 Feb 2022 06:37 AM
India to make statement on Ukraine at UNSC emergency meeting
The UNSC meet over Ukraine will now be an 'open' meeting, a senior official said. India will also make a statement at the meeting.
Tue, 22 Feb 2022 06:28 AM
Air India to operate first of three flights to Ukraine today
Air India is set to operate three flights to Ukraine, starting today. The flights have been scheduled for February 22, 24 and 26 as part of India's evacuation plan from Ukraine.
Last week, the The ministry of external affairs (MEA) set up a control room to provide information and assistance to the Indian nationals in Ukraine. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for Indians in the eastern European nation.