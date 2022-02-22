Breaking: India to make statement on Ukraine at UNSC emergency meeting

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Feb 22, 2022 06:37 AM IST
India to make statement on Ukraine at UNSC emergency meeting
The UNSC meet over Ukraine will now be an 'open' meeting, a senior official said. India will also make a statement at the meeting.
Feb 22, 2022 06:28 AM IST
Air India to operate first of three flights to Ukraine today
Air India is set to operate three flights to Ukraine, starting today. The flights have been scheduled for February 22, 24 and 26 as part of India's evacuation plan from Ukraine.
Last week, the The ministry of external affairs (MEA) set up a control room to provide information and assistance to the Indian nationals in Ukraine. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for Indians in the eastern European nation.
Ministries are gearing up to open themselves to business proposals from individuals, investors and firms where the state will hold limited equity partnerships, including the ministries of agriculture and electronics.
This is the third time Himanta Biswa Sarma who is one of the BJP’s star campaigners has visited the state for a poll campaign for party candidates after he attended the flag hoisting function of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 14.
State Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram assured the bench that the process of filling up the vacancies has commenced. Steps are underway to constitute State and district-level panels for handpicking the trustees and the same would be completed in eight weeks.
UP election: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday invoked Hindu gods Ram and Hanuman as he called upon people not to vote for Congress candidates in Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
The 54-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by the neighbours who reached the spot hearing the sound, but he died on the way, police said. The body was shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, and later taken in a procession to his house for cremation.
He was 50 and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. His father Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy was a former parliamentarian from Nellore and uncle Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy is a sitting MLA from Udayagiri assembly constituency in the same district.