Breaking: India to make statement on Ukraine at UNSC emergency meeting

Updated on Feb 22, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Feb 22, 2022 06:37 AM IST

    India to make statement on Ukraine at UNSC emergency meeting

    The UNSC meet over Ukraine will now be an 'open' meeting, a senior official said. India will also make a statement at the meeting.

  • Feb 22, 2022 06:28 AM IST

    Air India to operate first of three flights to Ukraine today

    Air India is set to operate three flights to Ukraine, starting today. The flights have been scheduled for February 22, 24 and 26 as part of India's evacuation plan from Ukraine.

    Last week, the The ministry of external affairs (MEA) set up a control room to provide information and assistance to the Indian nationals in Ukraine. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for Indians in the eastern European nation.

Updated on Feb 22, 2022 06:37 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Minister’s attack on Muslims sparks political controversy

  • Eshwarappa is already facing criticism from the opposition Congress for his remarks that the saffron flag will replace the tricolour in several years.
Karnataka minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa.
Karnataka minister for rural development and Panchayati Raj KS Eshwarappa.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 03:18 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers’ kin approach SC against Ashish Mishra’s bail

Farmers maintain that Ashish Kumar was in the lead car that ran over people. The minister and his son have denied the latter’s involvement in the incident.
Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last year.
Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last year.
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 03:27 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Centre looks to partner with agriculture startups

Ministries are gearing up to open themselves to business proposals from individuals, investors and firms where the state will hold limited equity partnerships, including the ministries of agriculture and electronics.
The farm ministry is considering proposals for providing equity grants, management costs and other support measures for agri-tech led startups. (REUTERS)
The farm ministry is considering proposals for providing equity grants, management costs and other support measures for agri-tech led startups. (REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 02:21 AM IST
ByZia Haq
16-year-old tribal girl gang-raped in Chhattisgarh, 5 arrested: Police

Superintendent of police, Jashpur, Vijay Agarwal said the incident took place when the minor girl had gone to attend a wedding function at a village in the district on February 17
The minor tribal girl was allegedly abducted and raped by five people in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district. (Representational image)
The minor tribal girl was allegedly abducted and raped by five people in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district. (Representational image)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns for BJP candidates in Manipur ahead of polls

This is the third time Himanta Biswa Sarma who is one of the BJP’s star campaigners has visited the state for a poll campaign for party candidates after he attended the flag hoisting function of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 14.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday campaigned for a party nominee in the Moirang constituency of Manipur. (TWITTER.)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday campaigned for a party nominee in the Moirang constituency of Manipur. (TWITTER.)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:12 AM IST
BySobhapati Samom
Budget will help implement NEP, fast-track projects: PM

Addressing a webinar on the positive impact of the Budget, PM Modi said it focused on universalisation of quality education, skill development, urban planning and design and internationalisation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said digital connectivity kept the country’s education system going during the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said digital connectivity kept the country’s education system going during the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 03:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Kerala continues to register dip in Covid cases

Continuing with the downward trend in daily coronavirus cases, Kerala on Monday recorded 4,069 fresh infections, which raised the total caseload to 6,473,059 in the state
Kerala, on Monday, also reported 128 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 64,273, according to a government release. (HT Archives)
Kerala, on Monday, also reported 128 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 64,273, according to a government release. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
Assault case: HC lets survivor implead in Dileep petition against further probe

She moved the court on Feb 15 requesting it to hear her in detail before passing any order on Dileep’s plea to quash the fresh case.
After director Balachandra Kumar’s disclosure surfaced in last December the crime branch had filed a conspiracy case against Dileep and four others. (HT Archives)
After director Balachandra Kumar’s disclosure surfaced in last December the crime branch had filed a conspiracy case against Dileep and four others. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala man gets death sentence for murdering couple in 2018

The court directed that the convict be hanged till death for the murder of the couple -- Ummer (26) and Fathima (19) of Purinjiyilvayal in Vellamunda -- on July 6, 2018.
District and Sessions Judge V Harris also imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh on the 48-year-old convict -- Kalangottummal Viswanathan -- who hails from Kavilumpara in Kozhikode district. (Representative use)
District and Sessions Judge V Harris also imposed a fine of 12 lakh on the 48-year-old convict -- Kalangottummal Viswanathan -- who hails from Kavilumpara in Kozhikode district. (Representative use)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Wayanad
Stalin slams AIADMK, threatens legal action over civic poll incidents

Stalin said the DMK would face the matter legally and asserted that the ‘law will take its own course.’
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in an open letter said the DMK faced the urban civic polls based on the faith people reposed on the government and the party did not consider elections as a political battle. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in an open letter said the DMK faced the urban civic polls based on the faith people reposed on the government and the party did not consider elections as a political battle. (PTI)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
HR&CE chief can appoint temple personnel on deputation, says Madras HC

State Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram assured the bench that the process of filling up the vacancies has commenced. Steps are underway to constitute State and district-level panels for handpicking the trustees and the same would be completed in eight weeks.
The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha expressed its displeasure over the non-filling of the posts for a long time. (HT File/Representative use)
The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha expressed its displeasure over the non-filling of the posts for a long time. (HT File/Representative use)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
UP election: Yogi slams Gandhis in Congress turf Raebareli

UP election: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday invoked Hindu gods Ram and Hanuman as he called upon people not to vote for Congress candidates in Raebareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
Kerala: CPI(M) worker stabbed to death, 8 arrested

The 54-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Thalassery by the neighbours who reached the spot hearing the sound, but he died on the way, police said. The body was shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, and later taken in a procession to his house for cremation.
According to police, K Haridas (54), a fisherman from Punnol area, was attacked while returning home from work at around 2.30 am. (Getty Images/Representative use)
According to police, K Haridas (54), a fisherman from Punnol area, was attacked while returning home from work at around 2.30 am. (Getty Images/Representative use)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Andhra minister Goutham Reddy dies of heart attack

He was 50 and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. His father Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy was a former parliamentarian from Nellore and uncle Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy is a sitting MLA from Udayagiri assembly constituency in the same district.
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy mourns the death of minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, in Hyderabad on Monday. (PTI)
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy mourns the death of minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, in Hyderabad on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:07 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
