Breaking: Canada slaps sanctions on Russia for recognsing 'independence' of Ukraine's separatist regions

Breaking news updates February 23, 2022:
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Wed, 23 Feb 2022 05:38 AM

    Canada announces sanctions against Russia

    PM Justin Trudeau announces first round of economic sanctions against Russia after Moscow's recognition of Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as ‘independent.’

