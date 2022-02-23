Live
Breaking: Canada slaps sanctions on Russia for recognsing 'independence' of Ukraine's separatist regions
Breaking news updates February 23, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Feb 23, 2022
Wed, 23 Feb 2022 05:38 AM
Canada announces sanctions against Russia
PM Justin Trudeau announces first round of economic sanctions against Russia after Moscow's recognition of Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as ‘independent.’
