Breaking News: PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast today

Sun, 27 Feb 2022 08:27 AM
PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast today
The 86th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast at 11am. It will be aired on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.
Sun, 27 Feb 2022 06:47 AM
Australia arrive in Pakistan for first cricket tour in 24 years
The Australian cricket team arrived in Pakistan for the first tour in 24 years. Australia have had not visited Pakistan since 1998 because of security concerns.