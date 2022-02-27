Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 'Income and tax only in Maharashtra': Sena leader Sanjay Raut's attack on Centre
mumbai news

'Income and tax only in Maharashtra': Sena leader Sanjay Raut's attack on Centre

Raut's latest attack on the Centre comes two days after the I-T department raided Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav's premises on charges of tax evasion.
On Friday, Sanjay Raut said that the raids on Jadhav were carried out ahead of the BMC polls.&nbsp;(ANI file photo)
On Friday, Sanjay Raut said that the raids on Jadhav were carried out ahead of the BMC polls. (ANI file photo)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 01:51 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday renewed his attack on the Centre over the tax searches against his colleague Yashwant Jadhav earlier this week. “I think there is income and tax only in Maharashtra and no income and tax in BJP-ruled states. The municipal corporation polls are here... so central agencies have work only in Maharashtra and West Bengal; no work in rest of India,” Raut told reporters.

"We are seeing all this, heaven is also watching and let them do whatever they want to do," he added.

Also Read| I-T raids against Sena corporator in view of BMC polls: Sanjay Raut

Raut's latest attack on the Centre comes two days after the I-T department raided Yashwant Jadhav's premises on charges of tax evasion. Apart from being a Shiv Sena corporator, Jadhav is also the standing committee chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Friday, Raut said that the raids on Jadhav were carried out ahead of the BMC polls and the I-T department would also raid peons who work with the Mumbai civic body “as well because some of them wear the bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena.”

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar also slammed these raids by saying that the Modi government is using central agencies to "destabilise Mumbai and Maharashtra".

However, the BJP alleged on Friday that Yashwant Jadhav was involved in several non-transparent financial transactions. 

Also Read| Shiv Sena says it will “expose BJP’s dirty dozen”

The raids took place just days after Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in a case linked to the 1993 Mumbai blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim. The Shiv Sena also slammed the raids on Malik by saying that the Centre is taking such steps to defame the Maharashtra government.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay raut shiv sena
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out