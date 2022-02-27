'Income and tax only in Maharashtra': Sena leader Sanjay Raut's attack on Centre
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday renewed his attack on the Centre over the tax searches against his colleague Yashwant Jadhav earlier this week. “I think there is income and tax only in Maharashtra and no income and tax in BJP-ruled states. The municipal corporation polls are here... so central agencies have work only in Maharashtra and West Bengal; no work in rest of India,” Raut told reporters.
"We are seeing all this, heaven is also watching and let them do whatever they want to do," he added.
Raut's latest attack on the Centre comes two days after the I-T department raided Yashwant Jadhav's premises on charges of tax evasion. Apart from being a Shiv Sena corporator, Jadhav is also the standing committee chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
On Friday, Raut said that the raids on Jadhav were carried out ahead of the BMC polls and the I-T department would also raid peons who work with the Mumbai civic body “as well because some of them wear the bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena.”
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar also slammed these raids by saying that the Modi government is using central agencies to "destabilise Mumbai and Maharashtra".
However, the BJP alleged on Friday that Yashwant Jadhav was involved in several non-transparent financial transactions.
The raids took place just days after Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in a case linked to the 1993 Mumbai blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim. The Shiv Sena also slammed the raids on Malik by saying that the Centre is taking such steps to defame the Maharashtra government.
