Breaking news: Delhi likely to see partly cloudy sky today

Updated on Feb 28, 2022 07:36 AM IST
  • Mon, 28 Feb 2022 07:35 AM

    Delhi likely to see partly cloudy sky today

    The national capital is likely to see partly cloud sky on Monday and the minimum temperature is expected to be at 11 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

  • Mon, 28 Feb 2022 07:28 AM

    Voting begins for phase 1 of Manipur elections

    Voting has started for the first phase of elections in Manipur. 

  • Mon, 28 Feb 2022 06:56 AM

    Delhi to lift all Covid-19 curbs from today

    The Delhi government will on Monday lift all Covid-19 related restrictions amid a decline in daily infections in the national capital.

  • Mon, 28 Feb 2022 06:22 AM

    PM Modi to address DPIIT stakeholders' meeting on GatiShakti

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address participants on the vision of GatiShakti. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will chart out a strategy for enhancing the country's logistics efficiency to carry forward the momentum on the GatiShakti plan. 

  • Mon, 28 Feb 2022 06:19 AM

    Belarus detains over 500 at Russia invasion protests

    More than 500 people were detained in Belarus on Sunday for protesting Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to a human rights group. The demonstrations against the war spanned at least 12 cities.  

