Delhi lifts all Covid restrictions from today amid drop in cases. Details here

Delhi is set to lift all coronavirus curbs from Monday amid a drop in daily infections in the national capital. The government, however, stressed that "Covid-appropriate behaviour" including wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, and hand hygiene have to be followed at all times. The restrictions were imposed in December as India was hit by a third wave with a surge driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant. According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the night curfew is set to be scrapped, the 50% seating cap in restaurants, movie theatres and bars also goes, and there will be no online classes for schools from April 1.

The hybrid mode of learning and consent of parents will be followed for students up to class 9 and class 11, only till March 31, officials said. Also, the fine for not wearing masks has been cut from ₹2,000 to ₹500. The decisions were taken at a DDMA meeting on Friday that was attended by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"After detailed discussions with experts, given the decline in Covid positive cases and hospitalisation, it was decided to remove all Covid-19 related restrictions in Delhi from February 28, 2022 (Monday) while adhering to the guidelines issued by the Govt. of India and ensuring observance of Covid-Appropriate Behaviour, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing," Baijal tweeted after the meeting. He appreciated the efforts of all officials in managing the pandemic but said that agencies should remain vigilant without lowering the guard against Covid-19. An emphasis was also laid on a greater outreach with an aim to full vaccinate all those who are eligible.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal government said on Saturday that wearing masks will no longer be mandatory for travellers travelling in a private car in the national capital even if there is more than one person in the car. Previously, the persons driving a car was allowed to not wear masks only if they were alone/

The national capital has so far recorded nearly 18.6 lakh Covid cases including 2,086 active cases, 26,122 deaths and 18,31,426 recoveries. On Sunday, Delhi saw a slight increase in its daily tally after 484 new cases were added.