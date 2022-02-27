High time! Delhi restauranteurs say cheers as curbs get lifted

Restauranteurs in the Capital are rejoicing as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) withdrew all curbs, indicating eating joints and bars can now operate sans the night curfew. Even the 50% cap on seating capacity — implemented to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour — will be revoked, making the industry optimistic for a return to normalcy.

“Finally some great news has come for Delhi restaurateurs,” says Varun Puri, owner of Dutyfree Cafe, adding: “It was high time, and we feel it should have happened two weeks ago when Noida and Gurugram lifted the curfew. It’s a relief for our hospitality sector. A fair amount of GST (goods and services tax) and VAT (value added tax) contributions that were being lost out to the NCR party places, can now stay in the city. So we are looking forward to March, when the city will finally party.”

Rakshay Dhariwal, owner of cocktail bar PCO, is relieved that party-goers will now be “back with a bang”. He says, “A lot of people were going to Goa and other places to party. Now, Delhi will come alive again. We look forward to all the events that will happen before it gets too hot here.”

Welcoming the “most awaited decision”, Ajit Shah, partner at White Panda Hospitality that owns Tera Vita, Kiko-Bā and Dadel, says, “Most Indians eat out late, and restaurants make 80% of their total business during dinner time. So it is a positive sign. Having said that, the industry is unlikely to profit much in the first few months despite the cash flow.”

And to be on the road to recovery, some are pleading for support of the authorities. Vishal Anand, franchise partner at Farzi Cafe Aerocity, says, “I’m glad that it has finally happened, but it’s high time the authorities realise that we support the highest number of semi-skilled workforce in the country and their well-being or survival is a shared responsibility.”

