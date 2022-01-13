Live
Breaking News: Delhi's AQI in ‘moderate’ category
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 08:01 AM IST
Jan 13, 2022 08:01 AM IST
265 deaths in Maharashtra Police due to Covid-19
As many as 265 personnel have lost their lives to Covid-19 so far, with the highest number of deaths being in Mumbai Police at 126. Active cases in force at 2145: Maharashtra Police
Jan 13, 2022 07:39 AM IST
PM Modi to interact with CMs on Covid-19 situation today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of all states today at 4:30 pm via video conferencing on the Covid-19 situation.
Jan 13, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Delhi's AQI in ‘moderate’ category
Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is presently at 142 (overall) in the 'moderate' category: SAFAR-India
Jan 13, 2022 06:40 AM IST
US inflation ‘too high’: Fed Reserve vice-chair nominee Brainard
Inflation in the United States is ‘too high,’ lowering it is a priority: Lael Brainard, member, Federal Reserve Board of Governors
Many have asked why to take extreme precautionary measures against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) since the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant would expose almost everyone to the disease.
Published on Jan 13, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting last week to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country, ongoing preparedness of the healthcare system, status of the vaccination campaign, and public health implications of the Omicron variant.
Published on Jan 13, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Delhi Police officers who have questioned the two men said there is little in common between them.
Published on Jan 13, 2022 05:42 AM IST
The regulator has directed the individuals to "refrain from accessing the securities market and prohibiting them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities for an appropriate period".
Published on Jan 13, 2022 03:45 AM IST
Superintendent of police of Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur , Vijay Agarwal, said the man’s wife and mother-in-law have been arrested after a FIR was filed.
Published on Jan 13, 2022 02:17 AM IST
The Orissa high court has cancelled all hearings till January 17 in view of multiple cases of court staffers getting infected with Covid-19, and the “unprecedented surge” in infections in Odisha
Published on Jan 13, 2022 01:26 AM IST
Karnataka chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said a new youth policy is on the anvil that would guide youths to tread on a noble path and the government is ready to provide greater support for them.
Published on Jan 13, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , Bengaluru
The TMC is not averse to a larger alliance for opposition unity to take on the BJP in the Goa assembly elections but such a coalition cannot be forged with a “big brother” attitude, the party said.
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , New Delhi
An SIT has been constituted to probe into the killing of two men in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Sunday, police said on Wednesday.
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 02:36 AM IST
The BJP on Wednesday stepped up its attack against Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach on January 5, and demanded an apology from the former in the matter.
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents , New Delhi/dehradun/guwahati
A local court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against BJP MLA Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday, in connection with a 2014 hate speech case.
Published on Jan 13, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram:
The Kerala high court on Wednesday directed the Union government to make its position clear on the high- speed rail project, K Rail, and stayed the process of laying boundary stones of the project in violation of the Survey and Boundaries Act ahead of the social impact study
Published on Jan 13, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Hyderabad
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday demanded that the Centre immediately roll back the increase in fertiliser prices which, he said, has pushed the agriculture sector into deep crisis and broken the backbone of farming in the country
Published on Jan 13, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Hyderabad
Even seven-and-a-half years after Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated, Telangana and residuary Andhra Pradesh are yet to reach a consensus over the distribution of various organisations common to the two states, including their assets and liabilities
Published on Jan 13, 2022 12:39 AM IST