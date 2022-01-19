Breaking News: No foreign chief guest at R-Day as Covid-19 surges

Live
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 05:53 AM
No foreign chief guest at R-Day as Covid-19 surges
The Republic Day celebrations on January 26 will go ahead without any foreign leader as a chief guest, the second year in a row that India’s signature event has been affected by the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More
