Breaking News: No foreign chief guest at R-Day as Covid-19 surges
- Breaking news updates January 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Jan 19, 2022 05:53 AM IST
No foreign chief guest at R-Day as Covid-19 surges
The Republic Day celebrations on January 26 will go ahead without any foreign leader as a chief guest, the second year in a row that India’s signature event has been affected by the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More
Published on Jan 19, 2022 05:53 AM IST
Air India curtails India-US operations from today. What is the 5G issue?
The rolling out of the 5G technology in the runway could interfere with some sensitive instruments of the aircraft, the airlines apprehend while the US telecom companies are reiterating that they have already implemented the technology elsewhere with no damage.
Published on Jan 19, 2022 05:37 AM IST
Karnataka govt warns medicos against spreading false Covid information
“Medical practitioners, being proficient in both clinical and public health fields, should exercise utmost care and caution while communicating with public on Covid 19,” the statement added.
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:20 AM IST
2 cops deputed for Karnataka CM’s security arrested for ‘peddling drugs’
In 2021, the Bengaluru police had arrested 5,644 drug peddlers in 4,275 cases and seized drugs worth around ₹59 crores.
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:15 AM IST
Year after setting up office, Tesla struggling with import duty cut
The Karnataka government has tried to keep the proposed investment under wraps as they believed too much coverage on the issue would adversely impact any plans by the company.
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 01:11 AM IST
Wearing mask is personal choice, says K’taka minister
Masks and social distancing have been described by many medical experts as the best way to keep safe as it reduces the risk significantly.
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:08 AM IST
1 yr after doc’s death, engg student held on abetment charges
A year after 25-year-old Bengaluru-based doctor hanged himself, a 22-year-old engineering student from Bhopal was arrested on abetment to suicide charges, said police on Tuesday
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Mumbai: Three Navy personnel killed in blast at INS Ranvir
Around 11 other personnel have sustained injuries and were admitted to the Naval hospital, their condition are stable as of now, said Navy official.
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 05:06 AM IST
Leopardess, lion die in cage at Chennai zoo
A leopardess and a lion died in a cage at the zoo here due to health issues and the deaths occurred after veterinarians had taken samples from the animals to detect if they were infected by coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday
Published on Jan 19, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Chennai
File report on actor Dileep’s plea to prohibit media from reporting assault case details: Kerala HC to DGP
Justice Kauser Edappagath, while considering Dileep’s plea, directed the DGP to take appropriate action if there was any violation of the trial court’s order
Published on Jan 19, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Kochi
Bhagwant Mann interview: AAP will fill Punjab’s coffers, clear debts
Hours after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal named him the party’s CM face for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, HT spoke to Bhagwant Mann on various issues.
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 04:59 AM IST
Minorities sidelined in Congress leadership, says CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
Slamming Balakrishnan’s statement, the Congress accused the CPI(M) of creating communal divide in society for political gains
Published on Jan 19, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Kannur
TN tableau rejected by Centre will be displayed in Chennai: Stalin
With the union government rejecting Tamil Nadu’s tableau, chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the same will be displayed during the Republic Day celebration in Chennai and will be taken to other major cities in the state for public viewing
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 12:43 AM IST
Amid growing opposition, Bihar considers relaxation in liquor prohibition law
The Bihar government is now contemplating a relaxation in some of the stringent provisions of the anti-liquor law to provide relief for non-habitual offenders.
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 05:08 AM IST
PM to unveil statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Ramanujacharya
Preparations are on full swing for the unveiling of “Statue of Equality,” the 216-ft statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Sri Ramanujacharya on the 40-acre sprawling premises of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram at Muchintal village on the outskirts of Hyderabad on February 5
Published on Jan 19, 2022 12:41 AM IST