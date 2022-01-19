Home / India News / Breaking News: No foreign chief guest at R-Day as Covid-19 surges
Breaking News: No foreign chief guest at R-Day as Covid-19 surges

  Breaking news updates January 19, 2022:
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 19, 2022 05:53 AM IST

    No foreign chief guest at R-Day as Covid-19 surges

    The Republic Day celebrations on January 26 will go ahead without any foreign leader as a chief guest, the second year in a row that India’s signature event has been affected by the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More

Topics
breaking news
india news

breaking news updates january 19 2021

  Breaking news updates January 19, 2022:
Published on Jan 19, 2022 05:53 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Air India curtails India-US operations from today. What is the 5G issue?

The rolling out of the 5G technology in the runway could interfere with some sensitive instruments of the aircraft, the airlines apprehend while the US telecom companies are reiterating that they have already implemented the technology elsewhere with no damage.
Air India has cancelled four India-US flights scheduled on Wednesday.&nbsp;
Published on Jan 19, 2022 05:37 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Karnataka govt warns medicos against spreading false Covid information

“Medical practitioners, being proficient in both clinical and public health fields, should exercise utmost care and caution while communicating with public on Covid 19,” the statement added.
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid-19 test at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru. (Agencies)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

2 cops deputed for Karnataka CM’s security arrested for ‘peddling drugs’

In 2021, the Bengaluru police had arrested 5,644 drug peddlers in 4,275 cases and seized drugs worth around 59 crores.
A police official privy to the matter said that the two constables were part of a drug racket and had been selling marijuana in the capital city. (Agencies)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:15 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Year after setting up office, Tesla struggling with import duty cut

The Karnataka government has tried to keep the proposed investment under wraps as they believed too much coverage on the issue would adversely impact any plans by the company.
Tesla last year registered a subsidiary company in India. (File photo)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 01:11 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna
india news

Wearing mask is personal choice, says K’taka minister

Masks and social distancing have been described by many medical experts as the best way to keep safe as it reduces the risk significantly.
The test positivity rate in Karnataka has breached the 22% mark, highest compared to all earlier waves since March 2020. (PTI)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

1 yr after doc’s death, engg student held on abetment charges

A year after 25-year-old Bengaluru-based doctor hanged himself, a 22-year-old engineering student from Bhopal was arrested on abetment to suicide charges, said police on Tuesday
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Mumbai: Three Navy personnel killed in blast at INS Ranvir

Around 11 other personnel have sustained injuries and were admitted to the Naval hospital, their condition are stable as of now, said Navy official.
Three Naval personnel died in an explosion onboard INS Ranvir, at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, on Tuesday. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 05:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
india news

Leopardess, lion die in cage at Chennai zoo

A leopardess and a lion died in a cage at the zoo here due to health issues and the deaths occurred after veterinarians had taken samples from the animals to detect if they were infected by coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday
The leopardess named Jaya and aged 18, died due to difficulty in breathing while the five-year-old lion Vishnu died of esophageal problems, a senior zoo official says. (PTI File)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

File report on actor Dileep’s plea to prohibit media from reporting assault case details: Kerala HC to DGP

Justice Kauser Edappagath, while considering Dileep’s plea, directed the DGP to take appropriate action if there was any violation of the trial court’s order
Justice Kauser Edappagath, while considering Dileep’s plea, directed the DGP to take appropriate action if there was any violation of the trial court’s order restricting the publication of matters pertaining to the case. (PTI File)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
india news

Bhagwant Mann interview: AAP will fill Punjab’s coffers, clear debts

Hours after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal named him the party’s CM face for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, HT spoke to Bhagwant Mann on various issues.
AAP Punjab chief minister candidate Bhagwant Mann interacts with the media and supporters after he was declared the party’s CM face for the elections, in Mohali on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT photo)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 04:59 AM IST
ByNavneet Sharma, New Delhi
india news

Minorities sidelined in Congress leadership, says CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Slamming Balakrishnan’s statement, the Congress accused the CPI(M) of creating communal divide in society for political gains
The Congress had effected changes in its Kerala leadership soon after it faced a rout in the Assembly polls held in April last. (HT)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 12:48 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Kannur
india news

TN tableau rejected by Centre will be displayed in Chennai: Stalin

With the union government rejecting Tamil Nadu’s tableau, chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the same will be displayed during the Republic Day celebration in Chennai and will be taken to other major cities in the state for public viewing
Tamil Nadu had submitted a theme “Tamil Nadu in the Freedom Struggle” depicting the renowned freedom fighters from the state VO Chidambaranar and poet Subramania Bharathiyar. (HT)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Amid growing opposition, Bihar considers relaxation in liquor prohibition law

The Bihar government is now contemplating a relaxation in some of the stringent provisions of the anti-liquor law to provide relief for non-habitual offenders.
Last year, the state cabinet had given its nod to the Bihar prohibition and excise rules, 2021, for greater clarity with regard to implementation of the stringent liquor prohibition law and reduce growing number of litigations. (HT FILE)
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 05:08 AM IST
ByArun Kumar, Patna
india news

PM to unveil statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Ramanujacharya

Preparations are on full swing for the unveiling of “Statue of Equality,” the 216-ft statue of 11th century Vaishnavaite saint Sri Ramanujacharya on the 40-acre sprawling premises of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram at Muchintal village on the outskirts of Hyderabad on February 5
Telangana tourism minister V Srinivas Goud, who inspected the arrangements for the statue unveiling ceremony at the Chinna Jeeyar ashram on Sunday, confirmed that the prime minister would be unveiling the statue of Vaishnavaite saint Ramanujacharya. (HT)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 12:41 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
