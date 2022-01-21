Home / India News / Breaking News: 17 dead, 59 injured in explosion in western Ghana
Breaking News: 17 dead, 59 injured in explosion in western Ghana

  Breaking News updates January 21, 2022:
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 07:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 21, 2022 07:00 AM IST

    17 dead, 59 injured in explosion in western Ghana

    As many as 17 killed, 59 others have been injured in explosion in western Ghana, reports AFP citing government.

  • Jan 21, 2022 06:55 AM IST

    France plans to relax Covid induced restrictions next month

    France will relax some restrictions early next month in a bet the pandemic will recede thanks to faster inoculations and plans to shut the unvaccinated out of most social activities. Austrian lawmakers passed the European Union’s first law making coronavirus vaccinations mandatory.

  • Jan 21, 2022 06:22 AM IST

    UP elections: Keshav Prasad Maurya rises up ranks after OBC leaders exit BJP

    Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is suddenly everywhere -- appealing to other backward class (OBC) leaders exiting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reconsider their decisions; welcoming defectors to the party; or targeting the Samajwadi Party and its leader Akhilesh Yadav. Read More

breaking news
india news

Swedish firm's AT4 single-shot system picked for army, IAF

  • Operated by a single soldier, the AT4 single-shot system is designed for use against tanks, helicopters, landing craft, structures and personnel. It has an 84 mm calibre warhead.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 06:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

SC to hear Tarun Tejpal's plea for in-camera hearing in 2013 sexual assault case

  • The journalist is accused of sexually assaulting his then-colleague in a lift of a five-star Goa hotel in 2013.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Packages  of drug ingredients to carry QR codes for tracking: Govt

  • The Union health ministry gazette notified guidelines, saying “every active pharmaceutical ingredient manufactured or imported in India shall bear a quick response code on its label at each level, packaging that store data or information readable with software application to facilitate tracking”.
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 06:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

LIVE: France plans to relax Covid induced restrictions next month

  Breaking News updates January 21, 2022:
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 07:00 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

‘FB unable to contain hate speech’: Whistleblowers push for action

  • “If Facebook was required to publish the performance of its Hindi language violence incitement hate speech classifiers, it would show that India does not get the safety it deserves” for its “300 million users”, said Haugen, a former product manager on the Civic Misinformation team at Facebook.
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 06:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Fresh western disturbance to cause rainfall in these states, UTs for next 2 days

  • The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on January 20-21 and increase thereafter.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Officials: Fewer officers on deputation hits work

  • Documents reviewed by HT show that the number of IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers available on central deputation reserve (CDR) has gone down from 309 in 2011 to 223 as on date. The proportion of CDR utilization has gone down from 25% in 2011 to 18%.
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 06:06 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta, New Delhi
india news

Former AAP Goa convener is Congress candidate for Panaji

The Congress, which declared its sixth and final list of candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly elections, has fielded former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa state convener Elvis Gomes from the state capital Panaji.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 02:39 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza
india news

Goa: Pratapsingh Rane refutes Fadnavis’ claims over daughter-in-law’s candidature

Veteran Goa Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane denied claims that he has granted the BJP his consent to field his daughter-in-law Divya Rane from Poriem, which he represents in the outgoing assembly
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza
india news

Fee hike demand by colleges delayed counselling for MDS seats: Karnataka to SC

Counselling for the MDS course across the country ended on November 20 but Karnataka conducted it from December 4 to 18
Published on Jan 21, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Calcutta high court lawyers seek stern action against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Over 150 lawyers have wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India, chief justice of the Calcutta high court and West Bengal chief minister accusing Kalyan Banerjee of nepotism, giving undue preference to certain lady lawyers and speaking ill against West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Modi, Mauritius PM launch social housing project worth $45 million

Referring to the long-standing ties between the two sides based on history, ancestry, culture, and the waters of the Indian Ocean, Modi said in his opening remarks that the development partnership has become a key pillar in the close ties.
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 05:13 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
india news

Himachal Pradesh: 7 killed in Mandi hooch tragedy, four arrested

According to police, five people died on Wednesday while two others -- Sita Ram of Khanyor village and Bhagat Ram -- died a day later.
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
india news

ED raids on Channi’s nephew were politically motivated: Congress to EC

In their memorandum to the poll body chief, the delegation, which also comprised senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Singhvi, alleged that raids were a “violation of the model code of conduct”, which came into force on January 8 after the poll schedule was announced.
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 04:47 AM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar, New Delhi
india news

As cases plateau, Delhi to wait before easing Covid curbs

Strict restrictions on activities and movement of people are in place in Delhi since Covid cases began rising at the beginning of the month, with all leisure and discretionary activities like eating out and going to the cinema banned.
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 04:00 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai, New Delhi
Friday, January 21, 2022
