Breaking News: 17 dead, 59 injured in explosion in western Ghana

Jan 21, 2022 07:00 AM IST
17 dead, 59 injured in explosion in western Ghana
As many as 17 killed, 59 others have been injured in explosion in western Ghana, reports AFP citing government.
Jan 21, 2022 06:55 AM IST
France plans to relax Covid induced restrictions next month
France will relax some restrictions early next month in a bet the pandemic will recede thanks to faster inoculations and plans to shut the unvaccinated out of most social activities. Austrian lawmakers passed the European Union’s first law making coronavirus vaccinations mandatory.
Jan 21, 2022 06:22 AM IST
UP elections: Keshav Prasad Maurya rises up ranks after OBC leaders exit BJP
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is suddenly everywhere -- appealing to other backward class (OBC) leaders exiting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reconsider their decisions; welcoming defectors to the party; or targeting the Samajwadi Party and its leader Akhilesh Yadav. Read More
The Union health ministry gazette notified guidelines, saying “every active pharmaceutical ingredient manufactured or imported in India shall bear a quick response code on its label at each level, packaging that store data or information readable with software application to facilitate tracking”.
“If Facebook was required to publish the performance of its Hindi language violence incitement hate speech classifiers, it would show that India does not get the safety it deserves” for its “300 million users”, said Haugen, a former product manager on the Civic Misinformation team at Facebook.
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on January 20-21 and increase thereafter.
Documents reviewed by HT show that the number of IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers available on central deputation reserve (CDR) has gone down from 309 in 2011 to 223 as on date. The proportion of CDR utilization has gone down from 25% in 2011 to 18%.
The Congress, which declared its sixth and final list of candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly elections, has fielded former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa state convener Elvis Gomes from the state capital Panaji.
Over 150 lawyers have wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India, chief justice of the Calcutta high court and West Bengal chief minister accusing Kalyan Banerjee of nepotism, giving undue preference to certain lady lawyers and speaking ill against West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Referring to the long-standing ties between the two sides based on history, ancestry, culture, and the waters of the Indian Ocean, Modi said in his opening remarks that the development partnership has become a key pillar in the close ties.
In their memorandum to the poll body chief, the delegation, which also comprised senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Singhvi, alleged that raids were a “violation of the model code of conduct”, which came into force on January 8 after the poll schedule was announced.
Strict restrictions on activities and movement of people are in place in Delhi since Covid cases began rising at the beginning of the month, with all leisure and discretionary activities like eating out and going to the cinema banned.