Breaking live: North Korea says tested most powerful missile since 2017

Jan 31, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Assembly elections 2022: Poll panel to take a call on physical rallies ban today
As the country battles with the third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Election Commission of India (ECI) will meet on Monday to assess the pandemic situation and decide whether the ban on conducting the physical rallies will continue in the five states headed for polls, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Read more
Jan 31, 2022 06:39 AM IST
North Korea says tested most powerful missile since 2017
North Korea has confirmed it had tested a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), news agency Reuters reported citing the state media. This came as the US and South Korean officials warned Sunday's launch could lead to resumed testing of long-range weapons and nuclear bombs.
While addressing a “Prabhavi Matdata Samvaad (Influential Voters’ Dialogue) programme, the minister also said some parties think winning elections is like rubbing an Alladin Lamp but little are they realising that the process is only exposing their links with criminals.
Problems within the BJP continued to widen as more legislators from the ruling party expressed anger against their ministerial colleagues, fuelling growing rift within the Basavaraj Bommai-led government
Schools and colleges in Bengaluru will resume classes on Monday as the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government continues to ease restrictions over low hospitalisation rates despite a high Covid-19 caseload in the state
Several religious institutions have also taken large tracts of grazing lands to protect cows that have made it difficult for the government to find adequate land for setting up Goshalas or cowsheds as promised by Bommai.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla came a day after several opposition parties attacked the government following a report by the New York Times that said India purchased the spyware in 2017.
The Kapu leaders, representing parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party, held a virtual meeting on January 23 and decided to form an “Aikya Vedika” (joint forum)
The Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021 was passed by the DMK-led state government in the state assembly last September to restore Tamil Nadu’s process of medical admissions by considering only Class 12 marks before the Supreme Court made NEET compulsory in 2017.