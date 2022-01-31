Home / India News / Breaking live: North Korea says tested most powerful missile since 2017
Breaking live: North Korea says tested most powerful missile since 2017

  Breaking news updates January 31, 2022:
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 06:45 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 31, 2022 06:45 AM IST

    Assembly elections 2022: Poll panel to take a call on physical rallies ban today

    As the country battles with the third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Election Commission of India (ECI) will meet on Monday to assess the pandemic situation and decide whether the ban on conducting the physical rallies will continue in the five states headed for polls, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Read more

  • Jan 31, 2022 06:39 AM IST

    North Korea says tested most powerful missile since 2017

    North Korea has confirmed it had tested a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), news agency Reuters reported citing the state media. This came as the US and South Korean officials warned Sunday's launch could lead to resumed testing of long-range weapons and nuclear bombs.

breaking news
india news

Published on Jan 31, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Congress a dilapidated building, may fall anytime: UP deputy CM

  • While addressing a “Prabhavi Matdata Samvaad (Influential Voters’ Dialogue) programme, the minister also said some parties think winning elections is like rubbing an Alladin Lamp but little are they realising that the process is only exposing their links with criminals.
"The Congress is a dilapidated building. It can collapse anytime because it has only worked to make the country hollow,” said Dinesh Sharma. (HT photo)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 05:42 AM IST
PTI | , Shahjahanpur
india news

Plantations count for 28% forest cover: FSI DG

As per IFSR 2021, India's forest cover has increased from 21.67% of the total geographical area in 2019 to 21.71% in 2021.
India added 1,540 sqkm of forest cover to 713,789 sqkm in 2021, said the ISFR 2021. (Representative Image)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 04:33 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
india news

Assembly polls: Health secretary to brief ECI on Covid-19 situation in 5 states

A virtual meeting is lined up at 11am on Monday, a senior health ministry official said.
On January 22, the ECI extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 31
Published on Jan 31, 2022 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

BJP MLA lashes out at colleagues

Problems within the BJP continued to widen as more legislators from the ruling party expressed anger against their ministerial colleagues, fuelling growing rift within the Basavaraj Bommai-led government
MP Renukacharya, the political secretary of the chief minister, on Sunday said half of the cabinet, around 15 ministers, were “unresponsive” and “arrogant”. (HT)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Bengaluru traffic cop suspended for attacking woman

The woman had pelted a stone at the police on January 24, which had caused minor injuries to the official.
The orders come days after a video of assistant sub inspector Narayana went viral on social media, adding to the growing outrage against law enforcement officials in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. (ANI File)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Bengaluru: Schools, colleges to resume classes from today

Schools and colleges in Bengaluru will resume classes on Monday as the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government continues to ease restrictions over low hospitalisation rates despite a high Covid-19 caseload in the state
The state government has already done away with weekend curfews and the restrictions on movement at night will cease to exist from Monday night along with other curbs on occupancy at commercial establishments like hotels, pubs, bars and other places. (HT)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 12:50 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
india news

B’luru woman falls due to pothole, run over by truck

A pick-up truck ran over the woman after she fell off the two-wheeler in which the couple was travelling when trying to avoid the pothole in Byadarahalli in Bengaluru.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, during the monsoon session of the state legislature in September last year, had said over ₹20,000 crore was spent by the administration on road-related works in Bengaluru over the last five years. (HT)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, during the monsoon session of the state legislature in September last year, had said over 20,000 crore was spent by the administration on road-related works in Bengaluru over the last five years. (HT)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

K’taka: Panel set up to ease leasing of grazing land

Several religious institutions have also taken large tracts of grazing lands to protect cows that have made it difficult for the government to find adequate land for setting up Goshalas or cowsheds as promised by Bommai.
The chief minister adopted 11 cows from the Rashtrothana Gau Shala (cow shelter) on his birthday which his office called as the “way for cow protection”. (HT)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

SC judge renews pitch for public’s access to proceedings in court

A judge is to be judged not only by the number of judgments delivered but also by her conduct inside the courtroom, justice Chandrachud said.
Justice DY Chandrachud (HT File)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Corespondent, New Delhi
india news

Pegasus row: Congress calls for privilege motion against Centre

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla came a day after several opposition parties attacked the government following a report by the New York Times that said India purchased the spyware in 2017.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (ANI Photo/File)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Kapu leaders to join forces for more political share in Andhra Pradesh

The Kapu leaders, representing parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party, held a virtual meeting on January 23 and decided to form an “Aikya Vedika” (joint forum)
In 2014, Chiranjeevi’s younger brother Pawan Kalyan floated the Jana Sena Party. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 12:29 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Kerala ex-minister targets Lokayukta, faces flak from Oppn

Jaleel was forced to resign from the Pinarayi Vijayan government last year after the Lokayukta found him guilty of nepotism.
Former Kerala minister K T Jaleel (HT Jaleel)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Protesters urge Tamil Nadu governor to forward NEET bill to Prez

The Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021 was passed by the DMK-led state government in the state assembly last September to restore Tamil Nadu’s process of medical admissions by considering only Class 12 marks before the Supreme Court made NEET compulsory in 2017.
Only a day ago, the ruling DMK’s party organ, Murasoli, published a column criticising Ravi saying that ‘this is Tamil Nadu and not Nagaland’ for his views on the state’s two-language policy and NEET. (HT Archives)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Two years on, Kerala battles high Covid caseload

In the midst of a third wave, it remains the highest contributor for almost a month and in death rate it is second to Maharashtra.
With just 2.8 per cent of India’s population, it reported 14.3 per cent of total cases and 10.6 per cent of deaths, showing the intensity of the pandemic in the Kerala. (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 31, 2022
