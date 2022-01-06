Breaking LIVE: US CDC endorses Pfizer booster jabs for kids as young as 12
Thu, 06 Jan 2022 08:03 AM
US CDC endorses Pfizer booster jabs for kids as young as 12
To fight Omicron, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed Pfizer booster shots for children as young as 12.
Thu, 06 Jan 2022 07:16 AM
First Omicron case confirmed in Assam
Assam on Wednesday reported its first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 after a Saudi Arabia returnee tested positive for the new variant of concern, news agency PTI reported. Read here.
Thu, 06 Jan 2022 06:46 AM
Delhi AQI at 380, presently in ‘very poor’ category, says SAFAR
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is currently at 380 and in the ‘very poor’ category, reports ANI citing the the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.