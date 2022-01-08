BREAKING: In fresh curbs, Maharashtra imposes night curfew; gyms, beauty salons to remain closed
- Breaking news updates January 8, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 09:45 PM
Uttarakhand records highest-single day spike in virus cases since May 29 last year
Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 1,560 coronavirus cases, recording the highest single-day spike in infection cases in the state since May 29 last year when 1,687 people had tested positive.
Meanwhile, no fresh Covid-19-related death was reported in the state.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 08:20 PM
Maharashtra imposes night curfew; gyms, beauty salons to remain closed
In fresh curbs to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Maharashtra on Saturday imposed a night curfew in the state from 11pm.
Check list of restrictions below:
Schools and colleges to remain closed till February 15
Private offices asked to allow maximum 50 per cent attendance
Restaurant/shopping malls/auditorium etc to open with 50 per cent capacity
Gyms, beauty salons to remain closed
Maximum 50 people allowed for a wedding, 20 for funeral
Read more
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 08:09 PM
With 133 new Omicron cases, Maharashtra’s tally rises to 1,009
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 133 fresh cases of Omicron, taking the state's tally of infections from the new variant of Coronavirus to 1,009.
Further, the state has reported 41,434 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, of which 20,318 cases were reported in Mumbai alone.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 07:11 PM
Mumbai reports 20,318 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours
Mumbai logged 20,318 Covid-19 cases and five related deaths on Saturday.
Active cases: 1,06,037
Bed occupancy: 21.4%
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 06:48 PM
Delhi’s daily Covid cases rise to 20,181, positivity rate nears 20%
Delhi has reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven related deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 11,869 people recovered from the viral disease in the same time span.
Active cases: 48,178
Daily positivity rate: 19.6%
Death toll: 25,143
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 05:24 PM
UP CM Adityanath confident about BJP's victory in upcoming state polls
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be successful in forming the government in the state in the upcoming polls with overwhelming majority for the second consecutive term. “There should be no doubt about it,” Adityanath added, exuding confidence.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 04:24 PM
ECI announces election schedule for 5 poll-bound states
Uttar Pradesh to go to polls in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7; Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on February 14 and Manipur will vote on February 17 and March 3.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 03:49 PM
EC press conference on poll dates in 5 states underway
The Election Commission of India is addressing a presser to announce the schedule for assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 02:31 PM
IPS Viresh Kumar Bhawra appointed as new Punjab police chief: ANI
IPS Viresh Kumar Bhawra has been appointed as the new DGP of Punjab, reports ANI.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 01:15 PM
AAP members create ruckus in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation as BJP wins mayoral election
Councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party created a ruckus inside the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation after the Bharatiya Janata Party won the mayor elections, reports ANI.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 12:50 PM
Delhi likely to see 20,000 new Covid cases today: Satyendar Jain
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that the city is likely to record over 20,000 Covid-19 cases today and the positivity rate is expected to be around 19%, reports PTI.
Also, he said that no Omicron-related deaths were recorded in Delhi. Of the nine people who died on Friday, most had comorbidities, he added.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 11:36 AM
ECI to announce assembly election schedules for 5 states today
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for stat assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3.30pm today, reports ANI.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 10:55 AM
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin chairs all-party meeting to discuss state's demand for NEET exemption
An all-party meeting chaired by chief minister MK Stalin began in Tamil Nadu at the state Secretariat in Chennai to discuss the future course of action on the state's demand for exemption from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), reports ANI.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 10:42 AM
18th Covid vaccination camp underway at Tamil Nadu today, state officials oversee drive
The 18th Covid-19 vaccination camp began in Tamil Nadu today as state health minister Ma Subramanian, health secretary J Radhakrishnan and Chennai Corporation commissioner GS Bedi reviewed the drive in Chennai.
Subramanian said that 77.3% of eligible population vaccinated with the first dose while 61.46% have been given the second dose, reports ANI.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 10:27 AM
PM Modi security mishap in Punjab: NIA nominates officer to secure, seize records related to visit
The National Investigation Agency nominated IGP Santosh Rastogi to assist the Registrar General of Punjab and the Haryana High Court to secure and seize records related to PM Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5 from state and central agencies. NIA DG issued an order regarding the same on Friday. However, there will be no probe, the agency said, reports ANI.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 09:47 AM
Omicron cases increase slightly to 3,071, over 1,200 people recovered
The number of cases due to the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the country reached 3,071, of which 1,203 people have recovered so far, the Centre said.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 09:25 AM
India's daily Covid-19 infections go beyond 1.40 lakh, over 1 lakh active cases reported in 24 hours
India reported 141,986 new Covid-19 cases and 285 related deaths as the total confirmed infections reached 35,368,372 and the death toll mounted to 483,463.
Click here to read more
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 07:56 AM
Snowfall continues to disrupt operations at Srinagar airport
Srinagar Airport authorities has delayed all operations and said that the snowfall is expected to continue till 11am and has reduced the visibility at the airport currently, reports ANI.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 06:57 AM
Covid-19 surge: Uttarakhand shuts schools, bans political rallies, protests till Jan 16
Uttarakhand government has shut down schools and banned political rallies and protests in the state in view of the rising Covid-19 infections till January 16, reports ANI.
-
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 06:45 AM
Delhi air quality improved to ‘moderate’; AQI at 132
Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' from the 'poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132, reports ANI citing data from SAFAR-India.