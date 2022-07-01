BREAKING: Monkeypox cases in Europe have tripled in last 2 weeks, says WHO
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 09:07 PM
Nupur Sharma's statement taken last week: Delhi Police after SC's observations
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by Nupur Sharma which sought the clubbing of multiple FIRs over her remarks against the Prophet.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:28 PM
Delhi reports 813 fresh Covid19 infections in last 24 hours
Delhi reports 813 fresh Covid19 infections today; Active cases at 3,703; Positivity rate at 5.30%.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:25 PM
Monkeypox cases in Europe have tripled in last 2 weeks, says WHO
The World Health Organization's Europe chief warned Friday that monkeypox cases in the region have tripled in the last two weeks and urged countries to do more to ensure the previously rare disease does not become entrenched on the continent.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:51 PM
Clash breaks out between Cong and BJP workers over Agnipath Scheme
Telangana | A clash broke out between BJP & Congress workers over Agnipath scheme in Hanamkonda district, earlier today. Police officials on the spot, reports ANI.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:44 PM
SII to export Covovax to US under the name ‘Nuvaxovid’: report
Serum Institute of India gets govt nod to export 32.4 lakh doses of its COVID-19 jab Covovax under brand name Nuvaxovid to the US. It will be the first vaccine to be exported to the US by any Indian manufacturer, reports PTI quoting official sources.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:29 PM
Highest in over 13 years, inflation in Pakistan rises to 21.32%: Report
Inflation in Pakistan increased to 21.32 per cent in the month of June, the highest in over 13 years, a media report said on Friday. Pakistan's Bureau of Statistics (PBS) stated that in May, the inflation rate as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 13.76 per cent.
The inflation increased by 6.34 per cent month-on-month (MoM) and reached 21.32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in June, the Dawn newspaper reported.
Earlier, the highest inflation stood at 23.3 per cent in December 2008.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 05:26 PM
'You're not just Nupur Sharma's Prime Minister': Owaisi's message to PM Modi
All India Masjlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Supreme Court came down heavily on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, asking her to apologise to the country over her remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 04:44 PM
Why different treatment for farmers and large businesses? Rahul Gandhi asks Centre
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the BJP-led union government's policies for farmers of the country, saying while it waived the loans of big corporates, nothing has been done for the struggling agrarian community, which is neck-deep in debt.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:58 PM
Delhi HC issues notice to police on Mohd Zubair's arrest
Delhi HC issue notice to police on Mohd Zubair's arrest, seeks reply within two weeks.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:34 PM
Manipur Landslide: Death toll rises to 17
Manipur Landslide: 9 more bodies recovered today taking the total number of deaths to 17. Of them 14 are army personnel, 2 railway construction workers and one unidentified. Till now, 17 dead, 18 rescued and 47 missing.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:31 PM
Nothing offensive: Zubair's lawyer argues as Delhi HC hears 2018 tweet case
Alt News co-founder Zubair's lawyer Vrinda Grover argued that despite producing the police complaint filed on the loss of her client's old mobile phone, his present mobile was seized. "It is allowing them to invade into provacy. And it's like plunging a dagger into the heart of my rights," Vrinda Grover said on behalf of Zubair.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:16 PM
Russian missiles kill at least 19 in Ukraine's Odesa region, reports AP
Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 19 people, news agency AP reported quoting authorities, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 03:14 PM
GST had serious 'birth defects': P Chidambaram
GST had serious 'birth defects', in last five years these defects have only become worse: Congress leader P Chidambaram.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:20 PM
“The same formula was decided between me and Amit Shah,” says Uddhav Thackeray
“Those, who have formed the new government, have made a so called Shiv Sainik as CM. I was saying the same thing 2.5 years ago. The same formula was decided between me and Amit Shah that Shiv Sena and BJP will share the CM position for half term each. Whatever is happening today would have happened with respect,” said Thackeray.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 02:18 PM
Uddhav Thackeray questions BJP on picking Shinde as CM
Uddhav Thackeray questions why the BJP, which is claiming to have installed a Shiv Sainik as a chief minister, did not honour the commitment to share power for 2.5 years ago.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 01:40 PM
DRDO successfully carries out first flight of UAV
In a major success towards developing unmanned combat aircraft, the maiden flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator was carried out successfully from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka today: Statement
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 01:11 PM
PM Modi to visit Andhra, Gujarat on July 4: PMO
PM Narendra Modi will visit Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh and Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on July 4. He'll launch the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram. Thereafter, he'll inaugurate Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar: PMO
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 12:26 PM
Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office in Mumbai
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut appears before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 11:20 AM
Nupur Sharma responsible for Udaipur, says Supreme Court
Supreme court slams ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma: 'Loose tongue set country on fire, responsible for unfortunate Udaipur incident'.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 11:15 AM
Expecting huge crowd at national executive meet: BJP
After 18 years, a national executive committee is being held in Hyderabad. The city is decked up. National leaders, CMs and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies wherein massive public rally is supposed to be held on July 3. We're expecting a huge crowd: NV Subhash, BJP
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 10:42 AM
SC declines to hear Sena's urgent plea against party rebels
Uddhav camp fails to get an urgent hearing from Supreme Court, no restraint against Eknath Shinde and his MLAs for the time being. The court will hear the fresh plea along with the other matter on July 11.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 10:16 AM
Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of Eknath Shinde from Maharashtra assembly
Day after Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra CM, Shiv Sena leader moves Supreme Court, seeking his suspension from the state assembly.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 09:38 AM
Rahul Gandhi arrives for Wayanad visit
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kerala's Kannur and will now proceed to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, by road.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 09:15 AM
India sees 17,070 new Covid-19 cases, 23 deaths
India records 17,070 new Covid-19 cases, 14,413 recoveries and 23 deaths. Total case count rises to 43,469,234.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:37 AM
Waterlogging at Mumbai's Sion-Bandra Road
Sion-Bandra Link Road in Mumbai waterlogged following heavy rainfall.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:09 AM
Prices of 19kg LPG cylinders cut by ₹198
With effect from July 1, 19kg LPG cylinders to cost ₹2,021 instead of the earlier ₹2,219.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 08:03 AM
Goa CM welcomes new Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Goa CM Pramod Sawant, MLAs of Shiv Sena faction led by new Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, welcome him at hotel in Goa.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 07:26 AM
Sanjay Raut to appear before ED at 12noon
I appeal Shiv Sena workers not to gather at the ED office: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:55 AM
Rainfall in parts of Mumbai
Parts of Mumbai receive showers for second straight day.
-
Fri, 01 Jul 2022 06:28 AM
Jagannath Yatra to begin today
Puri's famous Jagannath Rath Yatra will begin today, and will witness full public participation for the first time in two years after curbs in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.