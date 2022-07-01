Nupur Sharma's statement taken last week: Delhi Police after SC's observations

The Delhi Police on Friday said suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's statement was recorded by the special cell last week, this after the Supreme Court asked the Delhi cops on the status of investigation against her.

“Nupur Sharma's statement was taken by Special Cell last week after she was served notice to join investigation. A case was registered against her for hate speech after comment against Prophet Mohammed during a news show debate,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) KPS Malhotra said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court lashed out at Nupur Sharma over her plea seeking to club multiple FIRs against her over remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate.

“She has threat or she has become security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," Justice Surya Kant said.

“What has happened in the investigation so far? What has Delhi Police done so far? Don’t make us open our mouth? They must have put a red carpet for you,” the top court bench had said.



Nupur Sharma was suspended last month over her remarks against the prophet during television debate which triggered massive protests across the country. The Narendra Modi government faced protests from west Asian countries like Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia. Under-fire, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma as the party's spokesperson.



However, the opposition parties have demanded her arrest over the objectionable remarks against the prophet.