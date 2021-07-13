Breaking news: PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today
Tue, 13 Jul 2021 05:35 AM
Cinema halls to open, markets to function till 10pm in Madhya Pradesh from today
Cinema halls can now operate with 50 per cent strength and markets can remain open till 10pm in Madhya Pradesh in the wake of a significant dip in the coronavirus cases in the state.
Tue, 13 Jul 2021 05:14 AM
PM Modi to interact with India's Olympic contingent today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian athletes' contingent for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday via video conferencing.
Tue, 13 Jul 2021 05:06 AM
PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation pertaining to Covid-19 with the chief ministers of the northeastern states at 11am on Tuesday, people familiar with the development said on Monday.