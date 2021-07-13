Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking news: PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today
Breaking news: PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today

  • Breaking News Updates July 13, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 05:35 AM IST

  • Tue, 13 Jul 2021 05:35 AM

    Cinema halls to open, markets to function till 10pm in Madhya Pradesh from today

    Cinema halls can now operate with 50 per cent strength and markets can remain open till 10pm in Madhya Pradesh in the wake of a significant dip in the coronavirus cases in the state.

  • Tue, 13 Jul 2021 05:14 AM

    PM Modi to interact with India's Olympic contingent today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian athletes' contingent for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday via video conferencing.

  • Tue, 13 Jul 2021 05:06 AM

    PM Modi to review Covid-19 situation in northeastern states today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation pertaining to Covid-19 with the chief ministers of the northeastern states at 11am on Tuesday, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

