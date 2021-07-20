BREAKING NEWS: French President Emmanuel Macron among potential Pegasus spyware targets, NGO says

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

India's daily Covid-19 tally dipped to lowest after 125 days as it recorded 30,093 fresh cases on Tuesday. The caseload in the country now stands at 3,1174,322 and the death toll is at 414,482.