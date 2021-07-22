Breaking News: Union cabinet approves central university for Ladakh

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 41,383 fresh Covid-19 cases and 507 fatalities due to the viral disease, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Thursday morning. With this, the country's cumulative Covid-19 infection tally has risen to 31,257,720 including 30,429,339 recoveries, 418,987 deaths and 409,394 active cases.

Also on Thursday, farmers protesting against the three contentious central farm laws held a "Kisan Sansad" at Jantar Mantar, very close to the Parliament where the monsoon session is currently going on.