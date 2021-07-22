Mumbai to receive moderate rainfall, local train service disrupted in places

For the fourth consecutive day, Mumbai received moderate to heavy showers on Wednesday, surpassing its July average of 827.2mm rainfall by a huge margin as the city received 1993.9 mm rainfall till Wednesday evening. By Thursday morning, the city would receive 2,000 mm rains, reports said. While the city received moderate rainfall, suburbs witnessed downpours leading to disruption in local services between Umbermali railway station and Kasara, between Igatpuria and Khardi, news agency ANI reported.

Heavy rains battered Mumbai since Saturday night which led to landslides, waterlogged roads and railway tracks. The intensity of the rain has been coming down though the city is under red alert for today as well. The weekend's rainfall caused by a monster thunderstorm over Mumbai and suburbs was different from what the city has been receiving on Tuesday and Wednesday as these showers have been caused by strong westerly winds.

The offshore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka is carrying moisture-laden westerly winds from the Arabian Sea to land. In addition to the trough, there is an east-west shear zone cutting across Maharashtra. Both the factors combined will keep Mumbai and suburbs in the rain zone for the time being, but no freak weather incident is predicted as of now.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, Mumbai recorded 68.72 mm of rain, eastern suburbs 58.75 mm and western suburbs 58.24 mm of rain in 10 hours since 8am on Wednesday morning. The intensity of rainfall dipped in the afternoon but increased again at night.

According to IMD prediction, Mumbai is not likely to receive heavy rainfall now and the intensity is likely to be reduced gradually. The Marathwada region of Maharasthra is expected to receive widespread showers till Thursday.

Now, the west coast, the adjoining interior areas and Gujarat are likely to receive widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain.



