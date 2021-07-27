Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking News: Death toll rises to 192 in Maharashtra
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking News: Death toll rises to 192 in Maharashtra

Breaking News Updates July 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 05:52 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 27 Jul 2021 05:50 AM

    Maharashtra rains: Death toll rises to 192, Ajit Pawar tours flood-hit villages

    The death toll in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 192 on Monday after the recovery of 28 more bodies, most of them in Raigad, the state government said, while Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar toured flood-hit villages in Sangli district and said a decision on providing financial relief will be taken in a couple of days. As many as 48 persons were injured in these incidents and 25 still missing, while so far, 2,29,074 persons have been evacuated from the flood and rain-affected affected areas and moved to safer places, the government said in a statement in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.