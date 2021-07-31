Breaking news: NIA starts probe in explosive case of Mizoram
- Breaking News Updates July 31, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 11:33 AM
China reports 55 new Covid-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing
China reported on Saturday 55 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 30, compared with 64 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 11:21 AM
PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts virtually with Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:55 AM
BMC launches drive as Dengue cases reach 500 in Bhubaneswar
There are 2-3 areas of concern where we are holding special drives. We have assigned senior officers to each ward to monitor sanitation drives: Anshuman Rath, BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner (south east).
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:30 AM
Basavaraj Bommai pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.
CM also visited 'Sadaiv Atal' to pay floral tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:11 AM
22 inmates injured as barrack wall of MP's Bhind jail collapses
Barrack wall of Bhind jail collapsed; 22 inmates injured. This jail is around 150 years old. Barrack 6 was completely destroyed after its wall collapsed. 22 critically injured inmates rescued & sent to hospital. No casualty reported: Manoj Kumar Singh, SP Bhind.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:51 AM
NIA starts probe in explosive case of Mizoram
National Investigation Agency (NIA) starts a probe in the explosives case of Mizoram. The agency took over the case from State Police on July 29. Explosives were found on July 26: NIA
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:23 AM
India logs 41,649 new Covid-19 cases
India recorded 41,649 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 31,613,993, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:02 AM
BSF guns down 2 Pakistani intruders
BSF guns down 2 Pakistani intruders near Khara village in Punjab's Bhikhiwind.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:00 AM
NIA conducts raids at 14 places in J-K
National Investigation Agency conducting raids at 14 places including Jammu, Ramban, and Kashmir in connection with the arrest of LeM top commander Hidayatullah Malik and recovery of a 5kg IED in Jammu: Sources, reports news agency ANI.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 08:44 AM
2 terrorists neutralised in Dachigam forest area: J-K Police
Two unidentified terrorists were neutralized. Search operation underway: Kashmir Zone Police.
The exact location of the encounter is between Namibian and Marsar, general area of Dachigam forest, Kashmir Zone Police said.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 08:22 AM
WHO urges action to suppress Covid-19 before deadlier variants emerge
The Delta variant of Covid-19 is a warning to the world to suppress the virus quickly before it mutates again into something even worse, the WHO said Friday.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 08:08 AM
Encounter underway at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of Pulwama
Encounter has started at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. More Details awaited: Kashmir Zone Police.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:52 AM
Amit Panghal bows out of Olympics boxing competition,
World No.1 Amit Panghal (52kg) bows out of Olympics boxing competition, loses 1-4 to Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez in pre-quarters.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:39 AM
Indian jailed for 15 months in US for money laundering
An Indian truck driver in the US has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and fined USD 4,710 for money laundering and firearm offences, according to the Department of Justice.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:08 AM
Two more parts of China report Covid outbreaks: authorities
China's worst coronavirus outbreak in months has spread to two more areas, health authorities said Saturday, including a sprawling megacity of 31 million people.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 06:33 AM
PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Saturday via video conferencing.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 06:06 AM
Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter Covid lockdown
Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane and other parts of Queensland state will enter a snap Covid lockdown from Saturday as authorities race to contain an emerging outbreak of the Delta strain.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 05:56 AM
6.1 magnitude quake hits Peru's Sullana
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted eight kilometres east of Sullana, Peru at 17.10.19 GMT on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 05:48 AM
Sputnik V 2nd dose to be given from Saturday in Gurugram
The second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine will be available at a government session site in Gurugram from Saturday.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 05:32 AM
Joe Biden says US to see new Covid-19 restrictions 'in all probability'
US President Joe Biden said on Friday "in all probability" new guidelines or restrictions would be imposed in the United States in response to a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 05:25 AM
Delhi zoo to reopen from August; online tickets available from today
The National Zoological Park in Delhi is all set to re-open from August 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols in place and online tickets will be available from Saturday, zoo officials said on Monday.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 05:06 AM
India, China to hold 12th round of talks today on LAC standoff
Top Indian and Chinese commanders will hold the 12th round of military talks in the Ladakh sector on Saturday to cool tensions between the two countries that have been locked in a border row for almost 14 months, officials familiar with the developments said on Friday.