Breaking news: PM Modi condoles demise of former president of Zambia Kenneth David Kaunda
JUN 17, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Mehul Choksi remanded to prison in Dominica, but to remain in hospital, says his lawyer
A magistrate court in Dominica on Thursday sent fugitive Mehul Choksi to a state prison, said his lawyer in India, adding that he would continue to remain in hospital as his health condition "deteriorated".
JUN 17, 2021 10:44 PM IST
PM condoles demise of former president of Zambia Kenneth David Kaunda
JUN 17, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Karnataka govt postpones local body elections amid Covid-19
Karnataka government on Thursday announced postponement of local body elections in view of Covid-19.
JUN 17, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi tomorrow
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin will be meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday, reported ANI.
JUN 17, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC challenging Suvendu Adhikari’s win from Nandigram, matter to be heard tomorrow
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has moved Calcutta High Court, challenging Assembly election result in Nandigram where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious. The matter is scheduled to be heard tomorrow, reported ANI.
JUN 17, 2021 09:29 PM IST
SC to hear Asaram Bapu case for temporary suspension of sentence tomorrow
Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by self-styled godman Asaram Bapu on Friday. The petition seeks temporary suspension of his sentence to pursue medical treatment at an Ayuveda centre in Uttarakhand.
JUN 17, 2021 09:08 PM IST
'Prepared for a long battle': Chirag Paswan says he will approach Supreme Court if needed
Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan said that he would approach the Supreme Court if needed, amidst the ongoing crisis in party. "The party was formed by my father and I can't see it breaking like this. I will approach Supreme Court, if needed. I am prepared for a long battle. I the son of a lion and I am not scared. I am the LJP president," ANI quoted Paswan as saying.
JUN 17, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Over 2.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on June 17: Govt
More than 268 million Covid-19 vaccine doses (268,665,914) have been administered in India so far, the Union health ministry said. Also, 2,964,596 doses were administered today.
JUN 17, 2021 07:02 PM IST
Bharat Biotech dismisses reports it has submitted Covaxin’s phase 3 trial data to WHO for its approval, reports ANI
Bharat Biotech said that news reports about the company submitting Phase-3 trial data of Covaxin to WHO is incorrect and "lacks any evidence," reports ANI.
JUN 17, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meets PM Modi, submits memorandum of 25 demands
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. He also submitted a memorandum of 25 demands to the PM. Increase in Covid-19 vaccine supply, abolition of NEET exams and expediting construction of AIIMS in Madurai, among major demands.
JUN 17, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Pashupati Kumar Paras elected LJP's national president: MP Chandan Singh
Lok Janshakti Party MP Chandan Singh said that Pashupati Kumar Paras has been elected as the party's national president. "LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras has been elected as national president of the party today," ANI quoted Singh as saying.
JUN 17, 2021 04:46 PM IST
AIIMS resume routine inpatient admission including elective surgeries
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday said it has resumed routine inpatient admission including elective surgeries in general wards and private wards in AIIMS hospital and all centres.
JUN 17, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Delhi logs 158 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths
Delhi on Thursday reported 158 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in last 24 hours. As many as 343 recoveries were recorded in the Capital since the previous day, according to the health bulletin.
JUN 17, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Court sends former Mumbai cop Pradeep Sharma, 2 others to NIA custody till June 28 in Antillia bomb scare case
JUN 17, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Centre gave no money to state after cyclone Yaas: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said no money has been given to the state government by the Centre after cyclone Yaas. "Unfortunately, they (the Centre) can't control Twitter that's why they want to bulldoze them. Similarly, they can't control me that is why they are trying to bulldoze my government. They should stop this," ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.
JUN 17, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Kerala HC grants protection from arrest to Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana in sedition case
Lakshadweep activist and film maker Aisha Sultana gets protection from the Kerala High Court. The court directed her to appear before island police and also said that in the case of an arrest she should be freed on bail.
JUN 17, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Woman stabbed to death by stalker in Kerala
A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her house in Malappuram district on Thursday by a stalker for apparently rejecting his proposal for a romantic relationship and younger sister of the deceased also received stab wounds while trying to save her, police said.
JUN 17, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Twitter should obey India's constitution and rules: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Twitter should obey India's constitution and rules if they should continue their business in the country. "When Indian companies do business or pharma companies go to manufacture in US, do they follow American laws or not? If you have to do business here, you're welcome to criticize PM, all of us.. but you've to obey India's constitution and rules," he said.
JUN 17, 2021 01:58 PM IST
NIA arrests former Mumbai police officer Pradeep Sharma in Antilia bomb scare case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested former Mumbai police officer Pradeep Sharma in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. The agency raided and investigated Sharma before he was arrested.
JUN 17, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Haryana government planning to form Drone Corporation to conduct aerial surveys
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that his government is planning to form the Drone Corporation of Haryana to conduct aerial surveys in various departments like agriculture, forest, mines, etc. He also said that 200 drones would be procured to conduct the surveys, reports ANI.
JUN 17, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Delhi court passes release order for Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Asif Iqbal Tanha
A Delhi court has passed a release order for Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha. Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Bedi said that she has passed the release order at 11am as scheduled even when the counsels of all the parties said that they were not aware of the order. A detailed reasoned order is awaited.
JUN 17, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Centre to provide over 56 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days
The central government will provide more than 56 lakh vaccine doses to states and Union territories in the next three days, informed the Health Ministry on Thursday.
JUN 17, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Blast in firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Dahanu
Blast in firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Dahanu. Blast heard 5 km vicinity of spot.
JUN 17, 2021 11:51 AM IST
N Korea gives $300,000 for Myanmar in first financial aid since 2005
North Korea has provided $300,000 to a UN-led humanitarian aid initiative for Myanmar, marking its first donation to other countries since 2005, UN data showed on Thursday.
JUN 17, 2021 11:36 AM IST
CBSE to declare Class 12 results by July 31
CBSE will declare Class 12 results by July 31.
JUN 17, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal move Delhi HC
Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal move Delhi HC seeking forthwith release from jail after being granted bail.
JUN 17, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Philips said that doctors and patients using life-sustaining ventilators should first consider whether the potential danger from the foam outweighs other risks.
Security of TMC leader Mukul Roy has been withdrawn by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), order has been issued: Govt Sources, reports ANI.
JUN 17, 2021 11:09 AM IST
HK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily newsroom raided
Five hundred Hong Kong police officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on Thursday, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law.
JUN 17, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Four arrested for sexual abuse of minor girls at Jharkhand shelter home
Four persons including the manager, his wife, and the warden of a shelter home in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur were arrested in connection with physical exploitation and sexual molestation of minor girls from the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, informed the police on Wednesday.
JUN 17, 2021 10:36 AM IST
250 fresh cases take Arunachal's Covid-19 tally to 32,188
At least 250 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 32,188, a senior health department official said on Thursday.
JUN 17, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Heavy rain in parts of Delhi
Heavy rain, coupled with strong winds, lashes parts of Delhi.
JUN 17, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Rupee slumps 33 paise to 73.65 against US dollar
Rupee slumps 33 paise to 73.65 against US dollar in early trade.
JUN 17, 2021 10:16 AM IST
US CDC classifies Delta variant as 'variant of concern'
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the Delta, a highly transmissible Covid-19 variant first identified in India, as a "variant of concern."
JUN 17, 2021 10:15 AM IST
26 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andamans to 7,306
The Covid-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,306 as 26 more people tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Thursday.
JUN 17, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Two TDP leaders killed in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool
Two TDP leaders were killed on Thursday morning while going to farm fields Pesaravai village of Gadivemula mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, informed the police.
JUN 17, 2021 09:56 AM IST
West Bengal Governor to meet President Kovind today
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan today at 11:30am.
JUN 17, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Japan to issue vaccine passport for travel abroad
Japan said on Thursday it will make a vaccine passport available from next month for Japanese travellers, as governments around the world experiment with ways to relaunch tourism and business trips.
JUN 17, 2021 09:45 AM IST
NIA conducts raid at residence of Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Sharma
NIA conducts raid at the residence of Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai Police, Pradeep Sharma, reports news agency ANI.
JUN 17, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Brazil detects 53 with Covid in relation to Copa America
Brazil's health ministry raised the number of Covid-19 cases related to the Copa America to 53, one more than the previous day, after a total of 5,082 tests.
JUN 17, 2021 09:24 AM IST
MK Stalin to meet PM Modi later today
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today.
JUN 17, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Sensex down 300 point, Nifty at 15,661
Markets open on weak note: Sensex down 300 point, Nifty at 15,661
JUN 17, 2021 09:10 AM IST
India reports 67,208 new Covid-19 cases, 2,330 deaths
India registered 67,208 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, along with 2330 Covid-19 related deaths, according to Union health ministry update on Thursday.
JUN 17, 2021 09:02 AM IST
19,31,249 samples for Covid-19 were tested in the last 24 hours: ICMR
A total of 38,52,38,220 samples have been tested for the Covid-19 disease till now of which 19,31,249 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday.
JUN 17, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Gold stages slight rebound on bargain hunting
Gold prices rose on Thursday as investors took advantage of a sharp fall in the previous session to buy the metal after the US Federal Reserve signalled it might raise interest rates sooner than expected.
JUN 17, 2021 08:57 AM IST
HK$18m in Apple Daily assets frozen under security law: Hong Kong police
Hong Kong police say HK$18m (US$2.3m) in Apple Daily assets frozen under security law.
JUN 17, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Bharat Biotech and World Health Organisation's (WHO) pre-submission meeting on June 23
Bharat Biotech and World Health Organisation's (WHO) pre-submission meeting on June 23rd, says a WHO document, reports ANI.
JUN 17, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Twitter India chief was questioned by Delhi police in toolkit matter
A senior-level team of Delhi Police's Special Cell had gone to Bengaluru, Karnataka on May 31 to interrogate Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari regarding 'Congress toolkit case': Sources, reports ANI.
JUN 17, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Kerala unlocks in graded manner from today after decline in daily-reported cases
Kerala unlocks in graded manner from today after decline in daily-reported cases, however, complete lockdown will continue on weekends
Public transport to operate partially, shops selling essential goods to remain open from 7am-7pm from today.
JUN 17, 2021 08:14 AM IST
China disease expert says Covid-19 origins probe should shift to US: Report
A senior Chinese expert said the United States should be the priority in the next phase of investigations into the origin of Covid-19 after a study showed the disease could have been circulating there as early as December 2019, state media said on Thursday.
JUN 17, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Power outage hits 190K in Puerto Rico amid growing outrage
A sudden power failure left some 190,000 clients in the dark across Puerto Rico late Wednesday, enraging many who were recovering from a massive outage that hit the US territory just days ago.
JUN 17, 2021 07:51 AM IST
China reports 19 new Covid-19 cases on June 16 vs 21 a day earlier
China reported 19 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland for June 16, down from 21 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.
JUN 17, 2021 07:50 AM IST
FIR against 7 Shiv Sena members after clash with BJYM workers in Mumbai
Mumbai Police filed an FIR against seven Shiv Sena leaders and workers in connection with the scuffle that broke out between Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Sena workers outside the latter's headquarters in Dadar on Wednesday.
JUN 17, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Varanasi receives rainfall this morning
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Varanasi will experience 'Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' today.
JUN 17, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Illegal liquor manufacturing factory unearthed in Haryana's Gurugram
An illegal liquor manufacturing factory was unearthed in Haryana's Gurugram. Bottles making machines, packaging and labeling materials and a vehicle have been recovered: Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP.
JUN 17, 2021 07:01 AM IST
China's rocket, carrying first crew to new space station, blasts off
China's spaceship, carrying first crew to new space station, blasts off.
JUN 17, 2021 06:38 AM IST
China to send first crew to new space station today
China is set to launch three astronauts as its first crew to its new Tiangong space station today, the country's first manned spaceflight in nearly five years.
JUN 17, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Biden tells Putin certain cyberattacks should be 'off-limits'
US President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that certain critical infrastructure should be "off-limits" to cyberattacks, but analysts said his efforts were unlikely to be more successful than previous attempts to carve out safe zones online.
JUN 17, 2021 05:55 AM IST
1 killed, 5 wounded in Baltimore shooting: Police
One person was killed and five others were wounded when gunmen walked up a street and opened fire on a Baltimore block from an intersection, the city's police commissioner said.
JUN 17, 2021 05:15 AM IST
Two die, two critical after consuming surgical spirit in Kerala's Kollam
Two persons died and two others were hospitalised in critical condition after they allegedly consumed surgical spirit at Pathanapuram in Kollam district.
