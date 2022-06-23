Breaking: 32 foreign terrorists among 118 killed in in J-K this year, say cops

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Jun 23, 2022 06:37 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate new premises of commerce and industry ministry today
Jun 23, 2022 05:36 AM IST
32 foreign terrorists among 118 killed in in J-K this year: Police
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has said that a total of 118 terrorists have been killed this year including 32 foreign terrorists.
"So far, 118 terrorists including 32 foreign terrorists killed in Kashmir in the current year. Last year in 2021 total of 55 terrorists including 2 foreign terrorists were killed in the same period. Out of 118, 77 terrorists are from Pak sponsored LeT and 26 from JeM outfit," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed confidence in Shiv Sena sailing through the crisis."Uddhav Thackeray is Maharashtra Chief Minister and he will remain the CM. If we get the chance, we will prove our majority on the floor of the House," he said.
The three Lok Sabha seats going to polls are Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Sangrur in Punjab. The seven assembly seats are Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jabarajnagar in Tripura.
Thackeray’s speech, broadcast live on social media, came on a day marked by high drama as rebel MLAs – led by his one-time lieutenant and state urban development minister Eknath Shinde – flew from Surat to Guwahati under police protection, and gained in strength.
The June 19 elections were unique as voters directly elected presidents of the civic bodies for the first time — a departure from the earlier practice of elected members of these bodies choosing the president(s) from among themselves