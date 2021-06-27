Breaking news: Team of specialists sent to south Florida to probe collapse
JUN 27, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Season's first eastern Pacific hurricane forms off Mexico
The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season formed Saturday and forecasters said it might grow a bit stronger while advancing northwestward off the Mexican coast, potentially causing heavy rainfall on shore.
JUN 27, 2021 05:19 AM IST
Death toll climbs to five, 156 still missing at collapsed Florida building
The death toll rose to five on Saturday at the site of the Florida building collapse where rescue workers methodically searched for more than 150 missing residents while firefighters made progress in battling a smoldering fire in the mountain of debris.
JUN 27, 2021 05:08 AM IST
Team of specialists sent to south Florida to probe building collapse
A half-dozen scientists and engineers who specialize in disastrous structure failures are headed to south Florida to collect firsthand information on the cause of the catastrophic Champlain Towers South collapse.
