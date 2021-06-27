Home / India News / Breaking news: Team of specialists sent to south Florida to probe collapse
Breaking news: Team of specialists sent to south Florida to probe collapse

  Breaking News Updates June 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 05:47 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 27, 2021 05:47 AM IST

    Season's first eastern Pacific hurricane forms off Mexico

    The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season formed Saturday and forecasters said it might grow a bit stronger while advancing northwestward off the Mexican coast, potentially causing heavy rainfall on shore.

  • JUN 27, 2021 05:19 AM IST

    Death toll climbs to five, 156 still missing at collapsed Florida building

    The death toll rose to five on Saturday at the site of the Florida building collapse where rescue workers methodically searched for more than 150 missing residents while firefighters made progress in battling a smoldering fire in the mountain of debris.

  • JUN 27, 2021 05:08 AM IST

    Team of specialists sent to south Florida to probe building collapse

    A half-dozen scientists and engineers who specialize in disastrous structure failures are headed to south Florida to collect firsthand information on the cause of the catastrophic Champlain Towers South collapse.

The curfew time for high positivity districts will be round the clock.(AFP file photo)
india news

Assam's fresh Covid-19 guidelines to come into effect from Monday: Check details

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 05:53 AM IST
  • Authorities observed that in some of the districts the positivity rate in the last seven days is high as compared to others and have divided them into three categories based on their caseload.
AINRC founder Rangasamy was sworn in as Puducherry's chief minister on May 7. (File photo)
AINRC founder Rangasamy was sworn in as Puducherry’s chief minister on May 7. (File photo)
india news

After long wait, Puducherry cabinet to be sworn in today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 05:43 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to the list of cabinet members submitted by chief minister Rangasamy to Soundararajan earlier this week.
india news

Breaking news: Team of specialists sent to south Florida to probe collapse

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 05:47 AM IST
  Breaking News Updates June 27, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
KDA, an amalgam of various political, social and religious groups in Kargil, has been demanding restoration of Article 370.(ANI file photo)
KDA, an amalgam of various political, social and religious groups in Kargil, has been demanding restoration of Article 370.(ANI file photo)
india news

Govt now calls Kargil Democratic Alliance for talks

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 05:02 AM IST
“We received an invitation for the talks from the MHA with Union MoS Home G Kishen Reddy for next week July 1,” said co-chairman of the KDA Asgar Ali Karbali.
