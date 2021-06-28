Home / India News / Breaking news updates: Brazil records 33,704 new Covid-19 cases
Live

Breaking news updates: Brazil records 33,704 new Covid-19 cases

  Breaking News Updates June 28, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 28, 2021 06:10 AM IST

  • JUN 28, 2021 06:10 AM IST

    Mainland China reports 21 new Covid-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

    Mainland China reported 21 new cases of Covid-19 on June 27, up from 14 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.

  • JUN 28, 2021 05:40 AM IST

    US hits Iran-backed Militias with airstrikes, Pentagon says

    US forces conducted airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia groups blamed for drone attacks on US personnel and facilities in Iraq, according to the Defense Department.

  • JUN 28, 2021 05:18 AM IST

    Brazil records 33,704 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 18.42mn

    The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,704 to 18,420,598 within the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

Dr Arora asserted that as variants are linked to new waves, the possibility can’t be dismissed at all.(PTI file photo)
india news

Third Covid wave likely to be delayed, may hit by Dec: Govt body chief

By Meghna Sen, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 06:25 AM IST
The Delta Plus new variant of Covid-19, which has created fresh concerns across the country, cannot be yet linked to a third wave of the pandemic, Dr NK Arora has said.
The firing lasted for about 25 minutes after which the Maoists fled the spot, taking cover of the thick vegetation in a forest, located around 400 km from Raipur, Superintendent of Police (Dantewada), Abhishek Pallava, said. (PTI file photo. Representative image)
india news

Maoist carrying 5 lakh reward killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 05:32 AM IST
According to Superintendent of Police (Dantewada), Abhishek Pallava, the encounter took place during an anti-Maoist exercise in Pordem forest around 12.30 pm, when a team of the District Reserve Group (DRG) came under fire from the rebels and had to retaliate.
Police collected information and found that Saleem along with his father Abdul Gaffar and brother-in-law Rahman were in Bharuch, Firozabad senior superintendent of police Ashok Kumar said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
india news

Three UP men booked under conversion law

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Firozabad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 05:28 AM IST
The girl’s father, a resident of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh, runs a canteen in Bharuch in Gujarat, and one of the accused, Salim, was an employee there, police said.
Employees engaged in an emergency or essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place.
india news

Assam’s latest Covid-19 guidelines to come into effect from today: Check details

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 05:28 AM IST
  • As per the latest notification, the curfew timings for high positivity districts will be round the clock, 2pm to 5pm for districts with a moderate positivity rate and 5pm to 5am for districts showing improvement.
Story Saved
