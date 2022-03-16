Highlights: Fire breaks out in grassland stretch in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar hill
Mar 16, 2022 11:56 PM IST
Fire breaks out in grassland stretch in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar hill
Fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar hill in a stretch of dry grassland. No fire has been reported in any residential area.
Mar 16, 2022 09:52 PM IST
Israel records new Covid variant
Israel's ministry of health said Wednesday it had recorded two cases of new Covid variant, but which officials said they were not unduly worried about, reported news agency AFP.
Mar 16, 2022 08:57 PM IST
Day after sacking 5 PCC chiefs, Congress assigns a leader for each state to take stock of post-poll situation
Day after sacking 5 PCC chiefs, Congress on Wednesday appointed Rajani Patil, Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Jitendra Singh and Avinash Pandey, to assess the post-poll situation and suggest organizational changes in the recently concluded poll states.
Mar 16, 2022 08:42 PM IST
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued
A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.
Mar 16, 2022 07:49 PM IST
CBI arrests Jamia Millia Islamia professor Khalid Moin in bribery case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Md. Khalid Moin, a professor in the Jamia Milia Islamia University in a bribery case, reported news agency PTI.
Mar 16, 2022 06:14 PM IST
Covid-19: Kerala adds 966 new cases and five deaths
Kerala registered 966 new Covid-19 cases, and five deaths in the last 24 hours. The tally of active cases stands at 7,536, according to a bulletin by the health ministry.
Mar 16, 2022 05:42 PM IST
Centre govt must waive off GST on 'The Kashmir Files', says Ajit Pawar
Mar 16, 2022 04:54 PM IST
Delhi HC allows re-opening of 4 floors of mosque in Nizamuddin Markaz in view of Shab-e-Baraat festival
Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed re-opening of four floors of the mosque in the Nizamuddin Markaz building, for Shab-e- Baraat, while removing the restrictions on the number of people who can offer prayers at the mosque.
Mar 16, 2022 04:15 PM IST
Corbevax for kids aged 12-14 to cost ₹990 per dose in private hospitals, 145 per dose in govt facilities
Corbevax, Covid vaccine for kids aged 12-14, to cost ₹990 per dose in private hospitals, 145 per dose in government facilities.
Mar 16, 2022 04:05 PM IST
CBI files 2nd supplementary chargesheet in Agusta Westland scam, former defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma among 5 named
Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against ex-CAG and former defence secretary Shashi Kant Sharma and several Indian air force (IAF) retired officials.
Mar 16, 2022 03:39 PM IST
Govt planning to develop India’s road network on par with US by 2024, Nitin Gadkari informs RS
Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that the Centre is planning to develop India’s road infrastructure equivalent to that of the US by the end of 2024r, reported ANI.
Mar 16, 2022 02:40 PM IST
Hijab Row: Tamil Nadu college students protest against Karnataka court's ruling
Mar 16, 2022 02:29 PM IST
India restores 5-year e-tourist visas with immediate effect
The Indian government has restored 5-year e-tourist visa, suspended since March 2020, to nationals of 156 countries with immediate effect, news agency PTI reported.
Mar 16, 2022 01:32 PM IST
China cases ease off as Jilin infections come down
New Covid cases in China came back down to 3,054 as the mass outbreak in Jilin province eased off, a day after infections in the nation broke above 5,000 for the first time since the early days of the pandemic, reported news agency Bloomberg.
Mar 16, 2022 01:30 PM IST
Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann takes oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab in Khatkar Kalan.
Mar 16, 2022 12:08 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi to meet party's Punjab MPs at Congress's office today
Congress president Sonia Gandhi to meet party's MPs from Punjab at Congress Parliamentary Party office at 12.30pm today, reported news agency ANI.
Mar 16, 2022 11:11 AM IST
Supreme Court upholds 'one rank, one pension'
Supreme Court upholds 'one rank, one pension', says ex-servicemen's pension will be re-fixed from July 1, 2019, and arrears paid in 3 months.
Mar 16, 2022 11:05 AM IST
Assam CM Himanta Sarma launches vaccination drive for children between 12-14 years at Guwahati school
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children between 12-14 years at the Rukmini Gaon Baalika Vidyalay High School in Guwahati.
Mar 16, 2022 10:56 AM IST
SC asks UP govt to ensure protection of witnesses in Lakhimpur Kheri case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Uttar Pradesh government to ensure protection of witnesses in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The apex court also sought a response from the state government on a petition by the victims' families to cancel the bail of main accused Ashish Misra, who is the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra.
Mar 16, 2022 10:53 AM IST
'Important day in India’s efforts...': PM as 12-14 age group gets Covid vaccine
As India vaccinates its teenagers aged 12-14 beginning Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to hail the “important day” in the country's efforts to inoculate its citizens amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Mar 16, 2022 10:11 AM IST
Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress boss
Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday resigned as Punjab Congress boss, a day after Sonia Gandhi demanded the chiefs of all the five states that went to the polls to quit over election results.
Mar 16, 2022 09:33 AM IST
People begin arriving at Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking venue
People have begun arriving at Punjab's Khatkar Kalan, where AAP's Bhagwant Mann will take oath as chief minister of Punjab shortly. Mann had invited the people of the state for the ceremony, urging men to wear 'basanti (yellow)' turbans and women to wear yellow 'dupatta (stole)' for it.
Mar 16, 2022 08:52 AM IST
Rape accused killed in police firing in Assam
A rape accused was killed in police firing while he had tried to flee from police custody and attacked police personnel in Guwahati on Tuesday night, the same day he was arrested. Two lady police personnel were also injured: Guwahati City Police
Mar 16, 2022 08:33 AM IST
AAP's Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM today
AAP's Bhagwant Mann will take oath as Punjab chief minister on Wednesday at Khatar Kalan, the birthplace of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
Mar 16, 2022 08:16 AM IST
ACB raids being held at 75 locations across Karnataka
Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) are conducting raids at 75 locations across Karnataka in connection with disproportionate asset cases registered against 18 government servants, reported news agency ANI.
Mar 16, 2022 07:55 AM IST
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Nowgam area of Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Police
Mar 16, 2022 07:19 AM IST
New Zealand to opens border to foreigners
New Zealand will begin reopening its border to the world next month. Vaccinated Australians will be allowed to enter without needing to isolate on arrival from 11:59 pm on April 12, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday in Wellington. The border will open to visitors from other visa-waiver countries such as the US, the UK, Japan, Singapore and Germany from midnight May 1, she said.
Mar 16, 2022 07:16 AM IST
Suspected N. Korea missile fails soon after launch, says S. Korea military
North Korea fired an "unknown projectile" on Wednesday which appeared to fail immediately after launch, South Korea's military said after Japanese media reported a suspected missile launch by the nuclear-armed North. Read more
‘After holi break’: Supreme Court on pleas against HC’s hijab ruling
- A bench, led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, did not indicate any date for the hearing after senior counsel Sanjay Hegde and Devadatt Kamat urged the court to urgently list the matter.