BREAKING: India sees nearly 18% decline in daily Covid cases

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 09:10 AM
India sees nearly 18% decline in daily Covid cases with 2,075 new infections
India reported 2,075 new Covid cases and 71 related deaths on Friday, according to health ministry data. This marks an almost 18% decline in infections from the previous day.
Sat, 19 Mar 2022 08:27 AM
China reports first Covid deaths in more than one year
China reported two Covid-19 deaths on Friday, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021. The Covid deaths, both in northeastern Jilin province, bring China's coronavirus death toll to 4,638.
Sat, 19 Mar 2022 07:36 AM
Amit Shah to participate in 83rd Raising Day program of CRPF in Jammu
Union home minister Amit Shah will participate in the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu at 9.30am.
Sat, 19 Mar 2022 06:53 AM
Bolsonaro says Brazil ban on Telegram app 'inadmissible'
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has deemed the country's Supreme Court ban on popular messaging service Telegram as “inadmissible”, reported AFP. Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered internet providers and digital stores to block the app.