Breaking: India records 1,761 new Covid cases, 127 deaths in last 24 hours
Sun, 20 Mar 2022 08:50 AM
India records 1,761 new Covid cases, 127 deaths in last 24 hours
India registered 1,761 new Covid cases on Saturday, the lowest single-day rise since April 2020, taking the overall infection tally to 43,007,841.
Sun, 20 Mar 2022 08:31 AM
Japanese PM departs as two-day India visit concludes
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departed from Delhi on Sunday morning following the conclusion of his two-day visit to India.