Breaking: India records 1,761 new Covid cases, 127 deaths in last 24 hours

Published on Mar 20, 2022 08:31 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 20 Mar 2022 08:50 AM

    India records 1,761 new Covid cases, 127 deaths in last 24 hours

    India registered 1,761 new Covid cases on Saturday, the lowest single-day rise since April 2020, taking the overall infection tally to 43,007,841.

  • Sun, 20 Mar 2022 08:31 AM

    Japanese PM departs as two-day India visit concludes

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departed from Delhi on Sunday morning following the conclusion of his two-day visit to India.

