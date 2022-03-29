Live
Breaking news: 7 inmates lodged at child correction home in Indore escape
Breaking news updates March 29, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Mar 29, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Indore: 7 inmates lodged at child correction home escape
As many as seven inmates who were lodged at a child correction home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for serious crimes like rape, murder, and attempt to murder, escaped.
"They beat up the guard and snatched away keys and his mobile phone. They were here for heinous crimes, including 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder). FIR lodged," Superintendent RK Dwivedi told news agency ANI.
Bharat Bandh day 2 LIVE: Central employees say govt must accept their demands
Tuesday marks the Day 2 of the nationwide strike called by the joint forum of central trade unions. The call for Bharat bandh has been given by a joint forum of central trade unions to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 05:37 AM IST
GTA elections soon, says Mamata Banerjee at meeting with leaders of hill parties
Darjeeling: GJM general secretary Roshan Giri said his party wants West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to find a permanent political solution to “our old problems” before the GTA elections.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni gets offer from Congress to join
The Vikassheel Insaan Party had contested the 2020 assembly elections as an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Sahni became a minister with four MLAs in his kitty. He was made an MLC and minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government. On Monday, he was sacked as the minister and expelled from the NDA on the advice of the BJP.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Odia web portal editor who masterminded cameraman’s murder arrested from a bus
Manas Swain, the 28-year-old photographer of Sampurna News, had gone missing on February 7 when he went to Chandbali area of Bhadrak district to shoot a wedding ceremony. His family members in Nayagarh district filed a missing report with Chandbali police on February 14.
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 12:46 AM IST
16-yr-old found dead in T’gana, rape suspected
The body with head injuries was noticed lying on the outskirts of Angadi Chittampalli village by some local residents, who alerted the police.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:36 AM IST
, HyderabadPress Trust of India
Actor Dileep appears before crime branch
Dileep is the eighth accused in the 2017 actress assault case for alleged conspiracy to kill officials kickstarted following the ‘revelations’ of director Balachandra Kumar.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:36 AM IST
, KochiAgencies
Vizag observes bandh, coal production hit in Andhra and Telangana
In Hyderabad, there was no impact of the strike, as state-run road transport corporation (RTC) buses plied as usual. There was no disruption in the services of cabs, auto-rickshaws and metro rail.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:35 AM IST
TDP MP urges central govt to impose financial emergency in Andhra
He said that transactions of ₹48,234 crore -- about one-third of the total budget expenditure -- were carried out without proper accounting and documentation, in violation of the treasury code and without informing the state assembly.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:35 AM IST
, New DelhiPress Trust of India
Draft criminal procedure bill tabled amid din in Parliament
The Congress and other Opposition leaders forced a vote in the Lok Sabha against the introduction of The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 on Monday, opposing the legislation on the grounds that it violates the Constitution.
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 04:50 AM IST
Barred from performing in Kerala temple over religion, says artiste
Koodalmanikyam temple board chairman Pradeep Menon said though Mansiya is an acclaimed dancer temple, the rules permit only Hindus to perform inside the shrine.
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 12:36 AM IST
Five killed, one injured as state bus collides with car in T’gana
The accident took place at around 9.30 am when the TSRTC bus, proceeding from Kamareddy to Karimnagar, collided head-on with the car.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:34 AM IST
CM KCR inaugurates Yadadri temple amid Vedic chanting
The chief minister, along with his wife Shobha, was the first devotee to perform the puja to the presiding deities inside the cave, and receive the holy water from the priests.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:34 AM IST
IIT Madras rape case: One held from Bengal, says police
In August 2020, the victim filed a complaint with the IIT-Madras. “The institute immediately forwarded the matter to CCASH (Complaints Committee Against Sexual Harassment) for investigation,” said a statement from them.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:34 AM IST
Trade unions’ strike hits normalcy in Kerala
In Thiruvananthapuram, a magistrate’s vehicle was blocked and later the court summoned the Pettah station house officer (SHO) and ordered him to file cases against the protestors.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:33 AM IST