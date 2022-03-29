Home / India News / Breaking news: 7 inmates lodged at child correction home in Indore escape
Breaking news: 7 inmates lodged at child correction home in Indore escape

Breaking news updates March 29, 2022:
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 05:47 AM IST
By hindustan times.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 29, 2022 05:47 AM IST

    Indore: 7 inmates lodged at child correction home escape

    As many as seven inmates who were lodged at a child correction home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for serious crimes like rape, murder, and attempt to murder, escaped. 

    "They beat up the guard and snatched away keys and his mobile phone. They were here for heinous crimes, including 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder). FIR lodged," Superintendent RK Dwivedi told news agency ANI.

By hindustan times.com, New Delhi
Bharat Bandh day 2 LIVE: Central employees say govt must accept their demands

Tuesday marks the Day 2 of the nationwide strike called by the joint forum of central trade unions. The call for Bharat bandh has been given by a joint forum of central trade unions to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.
The strike began on Monday, March 28 from 6 am.&nbsp;(HT Photo/Sanjeev Kumar)
The strike began on Monday, March 28 from 6 am. (HT Photo/Sanjeev Kumar)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 05:37 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
GTA elections soon, says Mamata Banerjee at meeting with leaders of hill parties

Darjeeling: GJM general secretary Roshan Giri said his party wants West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to find a permanent political solution to “our old problems” before the GTA elections.
Darjeeling: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said all parties are ready for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) elections (PTI)
Darjeeling: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said all parties are ready for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) elections (PTI)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByPramod Giri
Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni gets offer from Congress to join

The Vikassheel Insaan Party had contested the 2020 assembly elections as an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Sahni became a minister with four MLAs in his kitty. He was made an MLC and minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government. On Monday, he was sacked as the minister and expelled from the NDA on the advice of the BJP.
On Monday, Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni was sacked as a Bihar minister and expelled from the NDA on the advice of the BJP. (HT PHOTO.)
On Monday, Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni was sacked as a Bihar minister and expelled from the NDA on the advice of the BJP. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:57 AM IST
BySubhash Pathak
Odia web portal editor who masterminded cameraman’s murder arrested from a bus

Manas Swain, the 28-year-old photographer of Sampurna News, had gone missing on February 7 when he went to Chandbali area of Bhadrak district to shoot a wedding ceremony. His family members in Nayagarh district filed a missing report with Chandbali police on February 14.
Sharmistha Rout, editor of Odia fortnightly and a web channel called Sampurna News, was arrested by a team of state CID and local police from a bus near Bhadrak town while she was on her way to Bhubaneswar from Kolkata. (SOURCED.)
Sharmistha Rout, editor of Odia fortnightly and a web channel called Sampurna News, was arrested by a team of state CID and local police from a bus near Bhadrak town while she was on her way to Bhubaneswar from Kolkata. (SOURCED.)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
16-yr-old found dead in T’gana, rape suspected

The body with head injuries was noticed lying on the outskirts of Angadi Chittampalli village by some local residents, who alerted the police.
Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official said it appears to be a rape and murder case, and efforts were on to identify and catch hold of the accused. (Representative use)
Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official said it appears to be a rape and murder case, and efforts were on to identify and catch hold of the accused. (Representative use)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad
Actor Dileep appears before crime branch

Dileep is the eighth accused in the 2017 actress assault case for alleged conspiracy to kill officials kickstarted following the ‘revelations’ of director Balachandra Kumar.
Actor Dileep’s interrogation went on for seven hours from 11.30 am to 6.30 pm. (Satheesh As)
Actor Dileep’s interrogation went on for seven hours from 11.30 am to 6.30 pm. (Satheesh As)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByAgencies, Kochi
Vizag observes bandh, coal production hit in Andhra and Telangana

In Hyderabad, there was no impact of the strike, as state-run road transport corporation (RTC) buses plied as usual. There was no disruption in the services of cabs, auto-rickshaws and metro rail.
The city also observed a total bandh following a call given by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Samithi (committee to protect Vizag Steel) in protest against privatisation (HT Photo)
The city also observed a total bandh following a call given by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Samithi (committee to protect Vizag Steel) in protest against privatisation (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:35 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
TDP MP urges central govt to impose financial emergency in Andhra

He said that transactions of 48,234 crore -- about one-third of the total budget expenditure -- were carried out without proper accounting and documentation, in violation of the treasury code and without informing the state assembly.
During a discussion on the Appropriation Bill 2022 and the Finance Bill 2022 in Rajya Sabha, Kumar said Andhra Pradesh had spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.11 lakh crore without the approval of the state assembly in 2021 which is about half of the total expenditure budget. (Representative use)
During a discussion on the Appropriation Bill 2022 and the Finance Bill 2022 in Rajya Sabha, Kumar said Andhra Pradesh had spent 1.11 lakh crore without the approval of the state assembly in 2021 which is about half of the total expenditure budget. (Representative use)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Draft criminal procedure bill tabled amid din in Parliament

The Congress and other Opposition leaders forced a vote in the Lok Sabha against the introduction of The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 on Monday, opposing the legislation on the grounds that it violates the Constitution.
A view of the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
A view of the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 04:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Barred from performing in Kerala temple over religion, says artiste

Koodalmanikyam temple board chairman Pradeep Menon said though Mansiya is an acclaimed dancer temple, the rules permit only Hindus to perform inside the shrine.
VP Mansiya, who hails from a Muslim family in Malappuram district, is married to a Hindu man and maintains that she has no religion (HT Photo)
VP Mansiya, who hails from a Muslim family in Malappuram district, is married to a Hindu man and maintains that she has no religion (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
Five killed, one injured as state bus collides with car in T’gana

The accident took place at around 9.30 am when the TSRTC bus, proceeding from Kamareddy to Karimnagar, collided head-on with the car.
According to police, the four of the victims, who were of the same family, were identified as S Raghavachary, Kalpana, Suvarna and Sriram while the driver of the car, who was also killed, is yet to be identified (HT Photo)
According to police, the four of the victims, who were of the same family, were identified as S Raghavachary, Kalpana, Suvarna and Sriram while the driver of the car, who was also killed, is yet to be identified (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:34 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
CM KCR inaugurates Yadadri temple amid Vedic chanting

The chief minister, along with his wife Shobha, was the first devotee to perform the puja to the presiding deities inside the cave, and receive the holy water from the priests.
The sanctum sanctorum of the lion god located in a cave atop Yadadgirigutta in Yadadri Bhongir district was reopened after a gap of six years (HT Photo)
The sanctum sanctorum of the lion god located in a cave atop Yadadgirigutta in Yadadri Bhongir district was reopened after a gap of six years (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:34 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
IIT Madras rape case: One held from Bengal, says police

In August 2020, the victim filed a complaint with the IIT-Madras. “The institute immediately forwarded the matter to CCASH (Complaints Committee Against Sexual Harassment) for investigation,” said a statement from them.
The 29-year-old victim, who is a Dalit student, has accused 7 persons of rape and sexual harassment, four of whom belong to Bengal, and the remaining are from Tamil Nadu’s Trichy, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, respectively (Representative use)
The 29-year-old victim, who is a Dalit student, has accused 7 persons of rape and sexual harassment, four of whom belong to Bengal, and the remaining are from Tamil Nadu’s Trichy, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, respectively (Representative use)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Trade unions’ strike hits normalcy in Kerala

In Thiruvananthapuram, a magistrate’s vehicle was blocked and later the court summoned the Pettah station house officer (SHO) and ordered him to file cases against the protestors.
A boy assists a strike supporter erect flags at a town square on the first day of two day nationwide strike called by various labor unions in Kochi on Monday. (AP)
A boy assists a strike supporter erect flags at a town square on the first day of two day nationwide strike called by various labor unions in Kochi on Monday. (AP)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
