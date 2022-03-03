Home / India News / Breaking news: PM Modi to address post-budget webinar today
Breaking news: PM Modi to address post-budget webinar today

Breaking news updates March 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 05:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 03, 2022 05:31 AM IST

    PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on 'Make in India for the World' today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address the post budget seminar on 'Make in India for the World'. 

    "The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs," the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. 

breaking news
india news

india news

india news

india news

‘Sophisticated trickery’: Govt rebuts Lancet study on children affected by pandemic

The study, published in Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, estimated that over 5.2 million children globally, and 1.9 million in India, experienced death of a parent or caregiver due to Covid-19.
NThe women and children development said the Lancet study on children impacted due to loss of a parent or caregiver due to Covid-19, have no correlation with ground reality in India as reflected from field findings (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Four die of suffocation while cleaning septic tank near Pune

The incident took place at a residential building in Kadam Wak Wasti area of Loni Kalbhor around on the outskirts of Pune city at 11.30 am
Four people died of suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in Maharashtra’s Pune district. (Representational image)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Supreme Court gives Centre 2 days to allay concerns on kids’ vaccination

The petition also said that data from various countries where children in the concerned age group were inoculated showed greater incidence of myocarditis (heart inflammation) due to mRNA vaccines.
A healthcare worker inoculates a teenager with a dose of COVAXIN against COVID-19 disease during a vaccination drive, at a school, in Nagaon. (ANI)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Novelist Madhu Kankariya wins 2021 Bihari Puraskar for book ‘Hum Yahan The’

The Bihari Puraskar is one of the three literary awards instituted by the foundation in 1991. Named after the famous poet Bihari, the award for Rajasthani authors carries a cash prize of 2.5 lakh, a plaque and a citation.
Madhu Kankariya’s novel ‘Hum Yahan The’ is based on the struggles of the tribal people in Jharkhand
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali, New Delhi
india news

‘People now vote for development, for state and the country, not for caste’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Hindustan’s Shashi Shekhar about the BJP’s prospects in the ongoing assembly elections, economic revival after the pandemic. Edited excerpts:
‘People now vote for development, for state and the country, not for caste’
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByShashi Shekhar
india news

Congress padayatra for Mekedatu project to conclude today

The Congress’ ‘padayatra’ (foot march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river in Karnataka, continued for the fourth day on Wednesday
The padayatra today covers a distance of 16.7 km to reach Mekrhi Circle in the city from near Jayadeva Junction. (PTI)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka seer demands boycott of Muslim vendors

A video of Rishikumar Swami, a seer of Arsikere-based Kalika Mutt, administering an oath to the family of Harsha Jingade alias Harsha Hindu, the Bajrang Dal worker murdered in Shivamogga in February, asking them to boycott Muslim businesses has surfaced on social media. HT could not independently verify the video
No case has been registered against the seer, a senior police official has confirmed. (Getty Images/Representative use)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

India still ‘partly free’ in Freedom House report

In the case of India, the report said the country had “suffered a series of setbacks to political rights and civil liberties” and it had “showed no signs of reversing course, as notable opposition figures faced arrest and surveillance”.
The harassment of journalists, non-governmental organisations and other government critics has “increased significantly”, while Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis “remain economically and socially marginalised”, the Freedom House report said. (Archive)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 04:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi:
india news

Communal clash in Kalaburagi, 167 booked

The situation remained tense on Tuesday after a march led by Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba to offer puja to a Shivalinga allegedly located in the Hazrat Ladle Mashaikh Dargah premises resulted in stone-pelting
The police have extended prohibitory orders in the city till March 5, and the search for the accused is on. (PTI)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Actor held for comments on HC judge: Police called for deporting Kumar earlier, letter shows

Kumar was arrested last Tuesday for his alleged derogatory comments on a Karnataka high court judge and later released on bail after two days of judicial custody.
On August 7, 2021, Bengaluru police had sent a letter to Karnataka DG & IGP Praveen Sood and Karnataka chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, recommending the actor’s deportation. (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

148 aircraft to display IAF power at Vayu Shakti on March 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for the event this time, officials familiar with the matter said. ‘Vayu Shakti’ is IAF’s biggest exercise and is held every three years to showcase India’s air power.
Indian Air Force fighters performs during the Vayu Shakti 2019 in Pokhran, Rajasthan, on February 16, 2019. (HT photo)
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
india news

Student killed in ukraine:Naveen’s mother urges govt to bring back body

Naveen, a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University was killed on Tuesday when he stepped out of his apartment and went to a nearby supermarket to buy some provisions for himself and those bunked with him.
Locals pay floral tribute to Naveen Shekharappa, a final year medical student, who was killed in Russian shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, at Chalageri village, in Haveri on Wednesday. (PTI)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:58 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
