Breaking news: PM Modi to address post-budget webinar today
Breaking news updates March 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 05:32 AM IST
Mar 03, 2022 05:31 AM IST
PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on 'Make in India for the World' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address the post budget seminar on 'Make in India for the World'.
"The objective of the webinar is to sustain the momentum of Union Budget 2022 by synergizing efforts with all stakeholders on various initiatives taken for boosting manufacturing, increasing exports and strengthening the MSMEs," the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date: Details here
- Okinawa Okhi 90 will be a new high-speed electric scooter from the brand.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 05:40 AM IST
Maruti Baleno or Tata Altroz? Price, features and spec compared
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno competes with rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 05:40 AM IST
‘Sophisticated trickery’: Govt rebuts Lancet study on children affected by pandemic
The study, published in Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, estimated that over 5.2 million children globally, and 1.9 million in India, experienced death of a parent or caregiver due to Covid-19.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:41 AM IST
Four die of suffocation while cleaning septic tank near Pune
The incident took place at a residential building in Kadam Wak Wasti area of Loni Kalbhor around on the outskirts of Pune city at 11.30 am
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:12 AM IST
Supreme Court gives Centre 2 days to allay concerns on kids’ vaccination
The petition also said that data from various countries where children in the concerned age group were inoculated showed greater incidence of myocarditis (heart inflammation) due to mRNA vaccines.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:09 AM IST
Novelist Madhu Kankariya wins 2021 Bihari Puraskar for book ‘Hum Yahan The’
The Bihari Puraskar is one of the three literary awards instituted by the foundation in 1991. Named after the famous poet Bihari, the award for Rajasthani authors carries a cash prize of ₹2.5 lakh, a plaque and a citation.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:04 AM IST
, New DelhiMalavika Murali
‘People now vote for development, for state and the country, not for caste’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Hindustan’s Shashi Shekhar about the BJP’s prospects in the ongoing assembly elections, economic revival after the pandemic. Edited excerpts:
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Congress padayatra for Mekedatu project to conclude today
The Congress’ ‘padayatra’ (foot march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river in Karnataka, continued for the fourth day on Wednesday
Published on Mar 03, 2022 01:02 AM IST
, BengaluruPress Trust of India
Karnataka seer demands boycott of Muslim vendors
A video of Rishikumar Swami, a seer of Arsikere-based Kalika Mutt, administering an oath to the family of Harsha Jingade alias Harsha Hindu, the Bajrang Dal worker murdered in Shivamogga in February, asking them to boycott Muslim businesses has surfaced on social media. HT could not independently verify the video
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 01:02 AM IST
, BengaluruHT Correspondent
India still ‘partly free’ in Freedom House report
In the case of India, the report said the country had “suffered a series of setbacks to political rights and civil liberties” and it had “showed no signs of reversing course, as notable opposition figures faced arrest and surveillance”.
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 04:37 AM IST
Communal clash in Kalaburagi, 167 booked
The situation remained tense on Tuesday after a march led by Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba to offer puja to a Shivalinga allegedly located in the Hazrat Ladle Mashaikh Dargah premises resulted in stone-pelting
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:59 AM IST
Actor held for comments on HC judge: Police called for deporting Kumar earlier, letter shows
Kumar was arrested last Tuesday for his alleged derogatory comments on a Karnataka high court judge and later released on bail after two days of judicial custody.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:59 AM IST
148 aircraft to display IAF power at Vayu Shakti on March 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest for the event this time, officials familiar with the matter said. ‘Vayu Shakti’ is IAF’s biggest exercise and is held every three years to showcase India’s air power.
Updated on Mar 03, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Student killed in ukraine:Naveen’s mother urges govt to bring back body
Naveen, a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University was killed on Tuesday when he stepped out of his apartment and went to a nearby supermarket to buy some provisions for himself and those bunked with him.
Published on Mar 03, 2022 12:58 AM IST
, BengaluruSharan Poovanna