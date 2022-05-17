Breaking news LIVE: US Air Force successfully tests ‘hypersonic weapon’
Tue, 17 May 2022 07:05 AM
US Air Force successfully tests ‘hypersonic weapon’
The test was conducted on Saturday off the coast of Southern California when a B-52 bomber released an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW). It flew at five times the speed of sound: United States Air Force
Tue, 17 May 2022 06:28 AM
President Kovind addresses Indian diaspora in Jamaica
India and Jamaica continue to enjoy cordial and friendly relations based on shared democratic values. Economic and commercial interactions continue to grow despite constraints like geographical distance. However, there remains potential for enhanced trade and investment: President Ram Nath Kovind