Breaking news LIVE: US Air Force successfully tests ‘hypersonic weapon’

Breaking news May 17, 2022:
Breaking News today.
Updated on May 17, 2022 07:05 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi





  • Tue, 17 May 2022 07:05 AM

    US Air Force successfully tests ‘hypersonic weapon’

    The test was conducted on Saturday off the coast of Southern California when a B-52 bomber released an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW). It flew at five times the speed of sound: United States Air Force

  • Tue, 17 May 2022 06:28 AM

    President Kovind addresses Indian diaspora in Jamaica

    India and Jamaica continue to enjoy cordial and friendly relations based on shared democratic values. Economic and commercial interactions continue to grow despite constraints like geographical distance. However, there remains potential for enhanced trade and investment: President Ram Nath Kovind

breaking news
