Breaking: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour, say police
Fri, 27 May 2022 06:11 AM
TV artist Ambreen Bhat's murder: 2 LeT terrorists shot dead, say police
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists - suspected to be involved in the killing of TV artist Ambreen Bhat - have been shot dead in a late-night encounter in the town of Awantipora, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday.
Fri, 27 May 2022 05:49 AM
Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour, say police
The police said on Thursday that Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old male, who killed 19 students and two teachers in the Robb Elementary School, was inside the school premises for more than an hour