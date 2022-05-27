Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour, say police
Live

Breaking: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour, say police

Breaking news highlights - May 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on May 27, 2022 06:11 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 27 May 2022 06:11 AM

    TV artist Ambreen Bhat's murder: 2 LeT terrorists shot dead, say police

    Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists - suspected to be involved in the killing of TV artist Ambreen Bhat - have been shot dead in a late-night encounter in the town of Awantipora, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Friday.

  • Fri, 27 May 2022 05:49 AM

    Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour, say police

    The police said on Thursday that Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old male, who killed 19 students and two teachers in the Robb Elementary School, was inside the school premises for more than an hour

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.