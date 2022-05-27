WATCH | PM Modi flies a drone, calls it a ‘game changer’ in health, agriculture sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hand in flying a drone at the inauguration of the two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav in New Delhi. The two-day Drone Mahotsav is the biggest drone festival in the country.



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the gathering after the inauguration of the event launched an all out attack on the Congress, saying that there was an environment of indifference towards the use of technology in governance before 2014 due to which the poor and middle class suffered the most.

“At a time when we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is my dream that everyone in India should have a smartphone in his or her hand, every farm should have a drone and every house should have prosperity,” news agency PTI quoted the prime minister as saying. PM Modi added that the enthusiasm seen in India about drone technology is amazing and indicates possibilities of an emerging sector of employment generation.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi tried his hand at flying a drone during the inauguration of two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/XNto9g28PY — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

"Promotion of drone technology is another medium of advancing our commitment to good governance and ease of living. In the form of drones, we have a smart tool that is going to be part and parcel of people's lives,'' the prime minister added.

"A drone of just two to three kg will help in the government's plan to push 'gram swaraj' (self-reliant village) in India," civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was also present at the event, said.

Scindia talked about steps the government has taken in the last two years to boost the manufacturing and use of drones in the country. Currently, 12 Central government departments and 14 states are using drones, he added.



(With PTI inputs)

