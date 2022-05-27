Seven soldiers die, several hurt in accident in Ladakh's Turtuk sector: Report

At least seven soldiers of the Indian Army reportedly died after a vehicle carrying 26 jawans fell in the Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday. According to available information, several other soldiers received grievous injuries in the accident.

An ANI input, citing Army sources, said efforts were on to ensure best medical care for the injured.

7 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives so far in a vehicle accident in Turtuk sector (Ladakh), grievous injuries to others too. Efforts on to ensure best medical care for injured, incl requisition of air effort from IAF to shift more serious ones to Western Command: Army Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Efforts were also underway to seek help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to shift those whose condition was more serious to the Western Command.

(This is a developing story)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON