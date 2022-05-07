Breaking: Five dead as car hits truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur district
- Breaking news updates May 7, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 07 May 2022 06:28 AM
Five dead as car hits truck in Nagpur district
Five persons were killed while a two-year-old girl had a miraculous escape when a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) rammed into a truck from behind in Nagpur district late Friday night, a police official told PTI. Another person was critically injured, he added.
The accident occurred around 11 pm near Vihirgaon when the Tavera vehicle was heading towards Nagpur from Umred, he said. "Five occupants of Tavera were killed on the spot. Their identity is yet to be established," said Zone IV DCP Nurool Hasan.