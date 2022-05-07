Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: Five dead as car hits truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur district
Breaking: Five dead as car hits truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur district

Updated on May 07, 2022 06:32 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Sat, 07 May 2022 06:28 AM

    Five persons were killed while a two-year-old girl had a miraculous escape when a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) rammed into a truck from behind in Nagpur district late Friday night, a police official told PTI. Another person was critically injured, he added. 

    The accident occurred around 11 pm near Vihirgaon when the Tavera vehicle was heading towards Nagpur from Umred, he said. "Five occupants of Tavera were killed on the spot. Their identity is yet to be established," said Zone IV DCP Nurool Hasan.

