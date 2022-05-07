Centre approves Sputnik booster shot, says official

With the Centre giving a go-ahead for Sputnik Light to be used as a booster dose, nearly 650,000 people who took the first dose of Sputnik V will now be able to access the vaccine at private vaccination centres, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

“Details should be firmed-up soon, and the process should also begin at the earliest to ensure that people who have taken Sputnik V will get their booster dose,” said the person quoted above, on the condition of anonymity, adding, that it could be a matter of a few weeks.

Pharma company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which has the rights for marketing and distribution to the Russian anti-Covid vaccine in India, has started discussions with the manufacturing partners, hospitals, and also with the government to make the option available on the CoWIN platform.

“This week, component 1 of Sputnik V (or Sputnik Light) was approved for administration at private centres as the precaution dose for those who received Sputnik V as their primary vaccine. Having now received official confirmation of the approval, we are working with manufacturing partners in India...,” said Dr Reddy’s statement.

“Last year, the initial doses landed from Russia but for booster doses, Indian manufacturers that Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has partnered with will be asked to produce the requisite doses. The volume isn’t huge; therefore all might not be asked to manufacture,” said the person, requesting anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON