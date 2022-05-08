High court bars BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest after midnight hearing
The Punjab and Haryana high court late on Saturday stayed the arrest BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, hours after a Mohali court issued a warrant for the BJP leader’s arrest in connection with a case regarding provocative statements.
“High court granted relief granted. No coercive action till next date of hearing,” said senior advocate Chetan Mittal, who represented Bagga, at the proceedings after a hearing held close to midnight.
“During the hearing, Advocate General of Punjab told the court that he will not be arrested till Tuesday when the matter is listed before the high court,” said advocate Satya Pal Jain, who represented the Delhi Police.
In his application, Bagga contended that he had been wrongly implicated in the FIR registered at the “instance of AAP member/s with an ulterior motive to settle scores for political gains.”
Bagga had earlier filed an application seeking quashing of the FIR which is pending before high court and is listed for hearing on May 10. The application said that the “registration of FIR is to wreak vengeance through politically motivated criminal investigation.”
The high court’s relief came hours after Judicial Magistrate Mohali Ravtesh Inderjit Singh told the State Cyber Crime Mohali to arrest Bagga and produce him before the court. The next date of hearing in the case is May 23. “Whereas Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, stands charged with the offence punishable U/Sec 153-A, 505, 505 (2), 506 IPC. You are hereby directed to arrest the said Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and to produce him before me. Herein fail not,” said the lower court’s order.
The Mohali Police had earlier told the judicial magistrate that the police sent five notices to the BJP leader to present himself for investigation but he was a no show.
Bagga has, however, denied that he ignored the police notices.
“The response of all their notices were given as per the legal procedure. Two such responses were given by my lawyer. The hearing on my FIR quashing plea that was scheduled on May 5 was deferred because the judge was unwell. The next hearing is on May 10,” Bagga said earlier in Delhi on Saturday.
-
Beheaded man’s body found in Lucknow
The beheaded body of a man was found near Zairapur village, under the Gudamba police station area, on Saturday, police said. ADCP, North, Prachi Singh said in a video statement that the matter was reported on Saturday morning when locals spotted the body near Zairapur. “The body was wrapped in a bedsheet. The deceased is yet to be identified. We are also looking for the head in order to identify the body,” she said.
-
Skill Development Program: Convocation ceremony held, 120 students felicitated
The deputy director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Ram Asrey Singh, said that the next step after skill development was connecting beneficiaries to employment opportunities, on Saturday. Ram Asrey who was chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the Skill Development Program, held at Laxmi Smriti Vidyadaan Sansthan (LSVS), in Itaunja, said that this joint collaboration is a noble initiative and enables high quality skill development opportunities for people living in rural areas.
-
Nearly a lakh loudspeakers removed in Uttar Pradesh, ensure they are not installed again: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned loudspeakers while reviewing the progress of development works and law and order in Jhansi, Lalitpur and Jalaun districts of Bundelkhand. The review meeting was held in Jhansi. He would also be in Lalitpur for a review of ongoing water projects. He also asked for speeding up the pharma park project in Lalitpur district of the region. He was reviewing the development works of Jhansi division at a review meeting in Jhansi.
-
Karnataka govt to take over 51 health centres from Bengaluru civic body BBMP
The Karnataka health department will take over the urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and community health centres (CHCs), which are currently under the control of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). A government order issued on Friday said that a total of 51 health centres will be handed over to the health department by the BBMP, which will include 35 UPHCs listed under National Urban Health Mission, 14 unlisted UPHCs and 2 CHCs.
-
New history books an attempt to saffronise school education: Opposition in Haryana
A day after Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal virtually released new history textbooks for Classes 6 to 10 for students enrolled under the Board of School Education Haryana, the Opposition termed it an attempt to 'saffronise ' school education. Kanwar Pal said the new books will include Indian civilisation, history, culture, literature, patriots, freedom struggle, known and unknown heroes who took part in the freedom struggle, and major events in India after 1947.
