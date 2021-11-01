Breaking news: PM Modi arrives in UK's Glasgow for COP26 Summit

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Nov 01, 2021 06:23 AM IST
Australia eases intl. border restrictions for first time during Covid pandemic
Australia eased its international border restrictions on Monday for the first time during the pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at Sydney's airport. Read more
Nov 01, 2021 06:08 AM IST
PM Modi arrives in UK's Glasgow for COP26 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in United Kingdom's Glasgow on Sunday, where he is scheduled to attend the 26th Conference of the Parties or COP26 and hold bilateral talks with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) meet. Read more
During the meeting, which will also be attended by several chief ministers, the Prime Minister will interact with district magistrates of more than 40 districts where less than 50% of adult population has received at least one shot of the vaccine, and those districts that have low coverage of the second dose, officials said.
A sizeable chunk of the indigenous population for whom the proposed Bill, (The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021) is intended, believes that the way it has been announced without proper and adequate consultation seems to imply a premature attempt to woo voters for the 2023 assembly elections.
A country’s unemployment rate can increase or decrease over time, and people can move from one form of employment to another. But headline numbers on unemployment rate and kind of employment do not tell us about the degree of churn in the labour market.