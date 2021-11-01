Home / India News / Breaking news: PM Modi arrives in UK's Glasgow for COP26 Summit
Breaking news: PM Modi arrives in UK's Glasgow for COP26 Summit

Updated on Nov 01, 2021 06:23 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
  • Nov 01, 2021 06:23 AM IST

    Australia eases intl. border restrictions for first time during Covid pandemic

    Australia eased its international border restrictions on Monday for the first time during the pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at Sydney's airport. Read more

  • Nov 01, 2021 06:08 AM IST

    PM Modi arrives in UK's Glasgow for COP26 Summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in United Kingdom's Glasgow on Sunday, where he is scheduled to attend the 26th Conference of the Parties or COP26 and hold bilateral talks with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) meet. Read more

PM Modi to take stock of slow Covid-19 vaccine drive in 40 districts

During the meeting, which will also be attended by several chief ministers, the Prime Minister will interact with district magistrates of more than 40 districts where less than 50% of adult population has received at least one shot of the vaccine, and those districts that have low coverage of the second dose, officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.&nbsp;(File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:23 AM IST
By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

No consensus on proposed change to Khasi inheritance law

A sizeable chunk of the indigenous population for whom the proposed Bill, (The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021) is intended, believes that the way it has been announced without proper and adequate consultation seems to imply a premature attempt to woo voters for the 2023 assembly elections.
People of Meghalaya’s Khasi tribe go about doing their chores in Mawlynnong.(AFP)
People of Meghalaya’s Khasi tribe go about doing their chores in Mawlynnong.(AFP)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:05 AM IST
By David Laitphlang, Hindustan Times, Shillong
The invisible churn in India’s labour markets

A country’s unemployment rate can increase or decrease over time, and people can move from one form of employment to another. But headline numbers on unemployment rate and kind of employment do not tell us about the degree of churn in the labour market.
India did not collect panel data for its labour markets until the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) was started in 2017-18.(File photo. Representative image)
India did not collect panel data for its labour markets until the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) was started in 2017-18.(File photo. Representative image)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 04:48 AM IST
By Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
