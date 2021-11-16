Home / India News / Breaking: Need ‘guardrails’ to prevent any US-China conflict, Biden tells Xi
Breaking: Need ‘guardrails’ to prevent any US-China conflict, Biden tells Xi

Breaking news Updates November 16, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 16, 2021 06:34 AM IST

    Need ‘guardrails’ to prevent any US-China conflict, Biden tells Xi

    During the virtual summit, United States President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that both countries need guardrails to prevent any conflict. 

  • Nov 16, 2021 06:30 AM IST

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to chair review meeting on liquor prohibition today

    Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will on Tuesday chair a review meeting on liquor prohibition in the state, which will be held after at least 40 people have died in the state after consuming hooch in recent days, the latest death being reported from Muzaffarpur. Read more

  • Nov 16, 2021 06:22 AM IST

    US Prez Joe Biden opens virtual summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping 

    United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday opened a virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office. According to a report by the New York Times, a senior administration official, on the condition of anonymity, said that Biden might address issues of disagreement, including China's human rights abuses, USA's commitment to defending Taiwan, China's support of its state-based industries and its policies regarding cyber-technologies. 

Breaking: Need ‘guardrails’ to prevent any US-China conflict, Biden tells Xi

Updated on Nov 16, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PM Modi to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway today, to witness IAF airshow

PM Modi will also address a public meeting after inaugurating the Purvanchal Expressway and witness an air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF).
PM Modi will land on the&nbsp;Purvanchal Expressway&nbsp;in a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft.&nbsp;(PM Modi/Twitter)
PM Modi will land on the Purvanchal Expressway in a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft. (PM Modi/Twitter)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 05:54 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
FIR against 9 for converting over 100 tribals to Islam in Gujarat

Over 100 tribals from 37 families of the "Vasava Hindu" community, all residents of Kankariya village in Amod taluka of the Bharuch district, were made to change their faith by offering them money and through other allurements, an Amod police station official said.
Almost all the nine accused are local residents barring one who is currently residing in London and identified as Fefdawala Haji Abdu(HT File)
Almost all the nine accused are local residents barring one who is currently residing in London and identified as Fefdawala Haji Abdu(HT File)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 04:48 AM IST
PTI | , Bharuch
SC raps Centre over transfer of tax cases from high courts

  • Singh maintained that the high courts have stayed the revenue department’s notices in all these cases and that an authoritative ruling by the top court could help the situation since different high courts may end up laying down different judgments.
“Is it a matter of convenience for the Union government to bring all matters to the Supreme Court? You want all the cases to come here and, in the process, you ensure no other court can proceed. Aren’t the high courts also constitutional courts?, the SC bench asked.&nbsp;(Reuters File)
“Is it a matter of convenience for the Union government to bring all matters to the Supreme Court? You want all the cases to come here and, in the process, you ensure no other court can proceed. Aren’t the high courts also constitutional courts?, the SC bench asked. (Reuters File)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 05:22 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Centre front-loads states’ share to boost spending

  • FM said share in tax revenue has been given upfront so that states can increase capital expenditure
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wants the states to make an infrastructure push.&nbsp;(PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wants the states to make an infrastructure push. (PTI)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 03:24 AM IST
ByRajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Spikes in delhi’s pollution have direct link to rise in farm fires

  • Stubble burning just serves to push the AQI into the very poor (300-400) or severe (400-500 ) category.
Stubble burning in adjoining states of Delhi remains a major issue.&nbsp;(HT FILE)
Stubble burning in adjoining states of Delhi remains a major issue. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 02:33 AM IST
ByRoshan Kishore, Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Babasaheb Purandare: Shivaji’s Bard leaves behind rich cultural legacy

  • Raja Shivchhatrapati, Purandare’s wildly popular two-part, magnum opus on Shivaji in Marathi, was first published in the late 1950s and has since been a staple in Marathi households, going through numerous reprints over decades.
Purandare (99), popularly called ‘Shiv Shahir’ (Shivaji’s Bard) for his work on 17th century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji(HT_PRINT)
Purandare (99), popularly called ‘Shiv Shahir’ (Shivaji’s Bard) for his work on 17th century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 02:18 AM IST
ByYogesh Joshi, Hindustan Times, Pune
Virtual hearing option open for lawyers during pregnancy: SC

  • The court issued notices to the Centre, BCI, SC and all HCs, and posted the matter for Dec 6
A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai agreed to hear the petition. Two petitions seeking continuation of virtual hearing before the Supreme Court and high courts are pending consideration before the top court.(Reuters File)
A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai agreed to hear the petition. Two petitions seeking continuation of virtual hearing before the Supreme Court and high courts are pending consideration before the top court.(Reuters File)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 04:53 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Last rites of Colonel, his family performed

  • The final rites of Colonel Viplav Tripathi were performed on Monday evening, at a crematorium, near Circuit House with full military and state honours.
People throng to pay tributes to slain Colonel Viplav Tripathi and his family, in Raigarh on Monday.&nbsp;(ANI)
People throng to pay tributes to slain Colonel Viplav Tripathi and his family, in Raigarh on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Raipur
When CBI recommended 5-year tenure for its chief. It was rejected

Two ordinances were brought in on Sunday by the Centre empowering itself to post the chiefs of CBI and ED for up to five years – with extension up to three years beyond their fixed tenure of two years.
As director of CBI in 2012, senior IPS officer AP Singh pitched for a five-year term for the CBI but his recommendation did not find support with a panel of lawmakers that was taking a hard look at provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Bil. (CBI)
As director of CBI in 2012, senior IPS officer AP Singh pitched for a five-year term for the CBI but his recommendation did not find support with a panel of lawmakers that was taking a hard look at provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayukta Bil. (CBI)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:20 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan
Bengal post-poll violence: CBI records ‘attempt to rape’ case

  • Police, however, claimed that a rape incident had taken place on May 9 but was not linked to any post-poll violence.
Victims of post-poll violence speak to Centre's team in this file photo(PTI)
Victims of post-poll violence speak to Centre's team in this file photo(PTI)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 04:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PM Modi to hand over LCHs to IAF on Nov 19

  • The PM will also on November 19 lay the foundation stone of a new 400-crore facility of Bharat Dynamics Ltd in the Jhansi node of the UP defence industrial corridor
The PM will hand over the LCH, designed and developed by state-run plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.&nbsp;(HT File)
The PM will hand over the LCH, designed and developed by state-run plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. (HT File)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ByRahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka seeks Centre’s aid to keep up growth

“A clear policy on forest and environmental clearance is required. Special sectors need special incentives. Townships are being developed in SEZs, which require amendments to the laws of urban local bodies and rural local bodies to have better infrastructure in these areas. Banks have to be directed to finance new business sectors such as electric vehicles, med-tech and IOT (Internet of things),” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement on Monday, attributing it to Bommai.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai participated in the meeting chaired by the Union finance minister with the chief ministers of various states on Monday. Bommai also holds the finance portfolio of Karnataka. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai participated in the meeting chaired by the Union finance minister with the chief ministers of various states on Monday. Bommai also holds the finance portfolio of Karnataka. (PTI)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Aides tried to abduct Sriki for not delivering bitcoins: Police

According to the statements in charge sheet against Srikrishna, his associates Suneesh Hegde, Prasidh Shetty and Robin Khandelwal have claimed that the former used to make them pay for his lavish lifestyle, promising them Bitcoins. When he didn’t keep his promise, they even tried to abduct him.
The hacker has become the main person of interest in a raging Bitcoin scandal in Karnataka that has engulfed the entire political class with the police trying to unearth the purported scam and its magnitude. (Shutterstock/Representative use)
The hacker has become the main person of interest in a raging Bitcoin scandal in Karnataka that has engulfed the entire political class with the police trying to unearth the purported scam and its magnitude. (Shutterstock/Representative use)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:41 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Aspirants begin lobbying for parties ahead of Karnataka legislative council elections

People aware of the developments said that leaders from all three major parties--Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JDS(S)--continue to shop for better prospects within their own as well as rival parties to make the cut.
On Sunday night, A Manju, who was formerly with the Congress and defected to the BJP before 2019, met opposition leader Siddaramaiah to find his way back to the party fold. (PTI)
On Sunday night, A Manju, who was formerly with the Congress and defected to the BJP before 2019, met opposition leader Siddaramaiah to find his way back to the party fold. (PTI)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:33 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
