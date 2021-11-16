Breaking: Need ‘guardrails’ to prevent any US-China conflict, Biden tells Xi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 16, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Need ‘guardrails’ to prevent any US-China conflict, Biden tells Xi
During the virtual summit, United States President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that both countries need guardrails to prevent any conflict.
Nov 16, 2021 06:30 AM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to chair review meeting on liquor prohibition today
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will on Tuesday chair a review meeting on liquor prohibition in the state, which will be held after at least 40 people have died in the state after consuming hooch in recent days, the latest death being reported from Muzaffarpur. Read more
Nov 16, 2021 06:22 AM IST
US Prez Joe Biden opens virtual summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday opened a virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office. According to a report by the New York Times, a senior administration official, on the condition of anonymity, said that Biden might address issues of disagreement, including China's human rights abuses, USA's commitment to defending Taiwan, China's support of its state-based industries and its policies regarding cyber-technologies.
Over 100 tribals from 37 families of the "Vasava Hindu" community, all residents of Kankariya village in Amod taluka of the Bharuch district, were made to change their faith by offering them money and through other allurements, an Amod police station official said.
Singh maintained that the high courts have stayed the revenue department’s notices in all these cases and that an authoritative ruling by the top court could help the situation since different high courts may end up laying down different judgments.
Raja Shivchhatrapati, Purandare’s wildly popular two-part, magnum opus on Shivaji in Marathi, was first published in the late 1950s and has since been a staple in Marathi households, going through numerous reprints over decades.
Two ordinances were brought in on Sunday by the Centre empowering itself to post the chiefs of CBI and ED for up to five years – with extension up to three years beyond their fixed tenure of two years.
“A clear policy on forest and environmental clearance is required. Special sectors need special incentives. Townships are being developed in SEZs, which require amendments to the laws of urban local bodies and rural local bodies to have better infrastructure in these areas. Banks have to be directed to finance new business sectors such as electric vehicles, med-tech and IOT (Internet of things),” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement on Monday, attributing it to Bommai.
According to the statements in charge sheet against Srikrishna, his associates Suneesh Hegde, Prasidh Shetty and Robin Khandelwal have claimed that the former used to make them pay for his lavish lifestyle, promising them Bitcoins. When he didn’t keep his promise, they even tried to abduct him.
People aware of the developments said that leaders from all three major parties--Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JDS(S)--continue to shop for better prospects within their own as well as rival parties to make the cut.