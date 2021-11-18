Breaking news: Ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, says Russia

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Nov 18, 2021 06:14 AM IST
ED summons Mehbooba Mufti’s brother for questioning in money laundering case today
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother on Thursday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. Read more
Nov 18, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, says Russia
Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that Moscow is ready to deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including food and medicine in the coming days, news agency Sputnik reported.
"The top priority at the moment is providing Afghanistan with urgent humanitarian assistance," Vassily Nebenzia said during a meeting on Wednesday.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
