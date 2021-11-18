Home / India News / Breaking news: Ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, says Russia
Live

Breaking news: Ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, says Russia

Breaking news Updates November 18, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 18, 2021 06:14 AM IST

    ED summons Mehbooba Mufti’s brother for questioning in money laundering case today

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother on Thursday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. Read more

  • Nov 18, 2021 06:04 AM IST

    Ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, says Russia

    Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that Moscow is ready to deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including food and medicine in the coming days, news agency Sputnik reported. 

    "The top priority at the moment is providing Afghanistan with urgent humanitarian assistance," Vassily Nebenzia said during a meeting on Wednesday. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
india news

Didn’t introduce ‘phase down’ in COP 26 statement, clarifies India

Sources in the Indian delegation previously have said India opposed hard targets on phasing out coal as well as other fossil fuels like gas and oil, but was particularly opposed to the singling out of coal alone, which is still among the key sources of energy for developing nations.
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav attends the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.&nbsp;(Reuters photo)
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav attends the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. (Reuters photo)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 06:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByJayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

ED summons Mufti’s brother for questioning in money laundering case today

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, who served as the minister of tourism in his sister’s cabinet, has been ordered to appear before the ED in New Delhi at 11am and record his statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.(ANI file photo)
People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.(ANI file photo)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 06:08 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking news: Ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, says Russia

Breaking news Updates November 18, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

India re-elected to Unesco executive board for 2021-25 term with 164 votes

After India's re-election to the body, Union minister of state (culture) Meenakshi Lekhi thanked all the member countries who supported New Delhi's candidature.
The Unesco executive board consists of 58 member-states, each with a four-year term.(Reuters / File)
The Unesco executive board consists of 58 member-states, each with a four-year term.(Reuters / File)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 05:49 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
Close Story
india news

Stubble fires go past 2020 tally, rise four-fold since November 1

  • The farm fire analysis is based on a study of VIIRS-SNP satellite data by a NASA scientist, who said that while daily numbers have begun to reduce, it is unclear whether the 2016 record will remain unbroken – and if fires continue, the threat of bad air continues to loom over Delhi.
Till November 16, Punjab recorded 74,015 farm fire counts, compared to 72,373 in the same period last year. In 2016, the figure stood at 84,886.(PTI file photo)
Till November 16, Punjab recorded 74,015 farm fire counts, compared to 72,373 in the same period last year. In 2016, the figure stood at 84,886.(PTI file photo)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 04:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByJasjeev Gandhiok, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Hyderpora encounter: ‘My son was killed under a conspiracy’

Meanwhile, additional district magistrate of Ramban, Harbans Lal Sharma on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in order to maintain law and order in Famrote, Sangaldan and Seripura areas of Gool subdivision till further orders.
Family members of the civilians killed in Hyderpora encounter also held a protest in Srinagar on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Family members of the civilians killed in Hyderpora encounter also held a protest in Srinagar on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 03:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times, Jammu And Kashmir
Close Story
india news

Centre constitutes panel for promotion of Indian languages

The committee will closely coordinate with various student centric initiatives of the Ministry like Innovation Cell, and Indian Knowledge System. It will have the authority to appoint sub-committees and assign them tasks.
The panel has been tasked with a mandate to study the existing institutional set up and suggest “ways for improvement of study of Indian Languages” in both schools and higher education institutions in the country. (GETTY IMAGES.)
The panel has been tasked with a mandate to study the existing institutional set up and suggest “ways for improvement of study of Indian Languages” in both schools and higher education institutions in the country. (GETTY IMAGES.)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByFareeha Iftikhar
Close Story
india news

Parents of murdered Odisha school teacher move court to seek quicker probe

Odisha’s junior home minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said he was a law-abiding citizen and a former Indian Air Force pilot, and the opposition was attempting to link him to the murder accused just because both of them were members of the same college panel
School teacher Mamita Meher’s parents asked the Orissa high court to order the police and Odisha government to quickly conduct their investigation into their daughter’s death (Orissa high court website)
School teacher Mamita Meher’s parents asked the Orissa high court to order the police and Odisha government to quickly conduct their investigation into their daughter’s death (Orissa high court website)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Close Story
india news

ED approaches Supreme Court for custodial interrogation of Chandra brothers

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) told the Supreme Court bench that a Delhi court issued production warrant for former Unitech promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra but prison authorities in Maharashtra were reluctant to release them since they were shifted from Tihar jail on the top court’s orders
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) request was mentioned before a Supreme Court bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah by additional solicitor general (ASG) Madhavi Divan. (Amal KS/HT File Photo)
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) request was mentioned before a Supreme Court bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah by additional solicitor general (ASG) Madhavi Divan. (Amal KS/HT File Photo)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 02:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra challenges CBI, ED Ordinances in top court

The TMC MP, in her petition said that the CBI Director and Director, Enforcement have a fixed minimum tenure of two years protected by the 1997 Supreme Court decision in the Vineet Narain case.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra has approached the Supreme Court challenging the two Ordinances by the Centre allowing the heads of CBI and ED to remain in office for up to five years. (ANI PHOTO.)
TMC MP Mahua Moitra has approached the Supreme Court challenging the two Ordinances by the Centre allowing the heads of CBI and ED to remain in office for up to five years. (ANI PHOTO.)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 04:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Bangalore Talkies: Do women in power make you uncomfortable?

Privilege is a strange thing. Those who have it take it for granted, don’t even realize its aura because they are surrounded by this. It is only when you are stripped away of your privileges that you feel the pain of those who don’t have it.
Shoba Narayan
Shoba Narayan
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShoba Narayan
Close Story
india news

Centre sets up committee to promote Indian languages

NEP 2020 advocates promotion of Indian languages and recommends that efforts should be taken to preserve and promote all Indian languages including classical, tribal and endangered languages will be taken on with new vigour.
The Centre’s committee will also suggest ways to improve studies of Indian languages in both schools and higher education institutions. (HT file photo)
The Centre’s committee will also suggest ways to improve studies of Indian languages in both schools and higher education institutions. (HT file photo)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByFareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

27.9% rural households bought smartphone for kids’ studies amid pandemic: Survey

According to ASER survey, the availability of smartphones in rural India was 36.5% in 2018, which increased to 61.8% in 2020 and 67.6 % in 2021.
ASER survey cautioned that smartphone availability didn’t necessarily translate into access to education. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ASER survey cautioned that smartphone availability didn’t necessarily translate into access to education. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByFareeha Iftikhar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Dependence on private tuitions logs steep rise, says ASER report

ASER report showed that the largest increases in the proportion of children taking tuition was seen among children from the most disadvantaged households.
The ASER survey, conducted in rural areas across 581 districts in 25 states and three Union Territories between September and October, found that more students were dependent on paid tuition classes during the pandemic period with their percentage rising from 32.5% in 2020 to 39.2 % in 2021 (Hindustan Times)
The ASER survey, conducted in rural areas across 581 districts in 25 states and three Union Territories between September and October, found that more students were dependent on paid tuition classes during the pandemic period with their percentage rising from 32.5% in 2020 to 39.2 % in 2021 (Hindustan Times)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar
Close Story
india news

PM Modi urges lawmakers to work with a sense of duty

“Can we use only one mantra with full strength, full dedication and full responsibility? From my point of view that mantra is duty, duty, duty only duty,” PM Modi told lawmakers.
PM Modi also pitched for more space in public life for people and elected representatives who work tirelessly for social welfare. (PTI)
PM Modi also pitched for more space in public life for people and elected representatives who work tirelessly for social welfare. (PTI)
Updated on Nov 18, 2021 04:16 AM IST
Copy Link
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out