Home / India News / Breaking news: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi today
Live

Breaking news: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi today

Updated on Nov 24, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Wed, 24 Nov 2021 06:54 AM

    Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi today

    West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. 

    “I am going to Delhi today as I have an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day after tomorrow, regarding the BSF issue and other development issues of Bengal,” Banerjee said on Monday. She will stay in Delhi till Thursday. 

  • Wed, 24 Nov 2021 06:22 AM

    JD(U) to celebrate 15 years of CM Nitish Kumar’s governance in Bihar today

    The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar will on Wednesday hold celebrations at 40 locations in the state to mark chief minister Nitish Kumar’s 15 years of governance. Kumar and the JD(U)’s report card for these past years will be presented on all platforms on the occasion. Read more

  • Wed, 24 Nov 2021 06:14 AM

    Australia lists Hezbollah as terrorist organisation

    The Australian government has listed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation. 

