Breaking news: UK to increase global military presence, says defence ministry
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 26 Nov 2021 06:35 AM
Constitution Day today: History, celebrations, significance
November 26 is observed as Constitution Day or ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ every year, which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constitution was adopted and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. Read more
-
Fri, 26 Nov 2021 06:22 AM
K'taka CM tells officials to intensify vaccination drive to improve 2nd dose coverage
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to intensify vaccination drive against Covid-19 to improve 2nd dose coverage. Read more
-
Fri, 26 Nov 2021 05:43 AM
UK to increase global military presence, says defence ministry
The United Kingdom will step up its military presence in the world, according to a plan, released by the defence ministry on Thursday.
"More of the Army will be deployed across the globe, more of the time. Greater forward deployment will improve our ability to anticipate crises and be ready to compete beneath the threshold of open conflict," according to the Future Soldier modernisation plan.