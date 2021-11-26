Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM likely to meet PM Modi; farmers, mill workers issues on agenda
india news

Chhattisgarh CM likely to meet PM Modi; farmers, mill workers issues on agenda

According to an official statement, Chhattisgarh's chief secretary Amitabh Jain wrote a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to fix the date and time of the meeting with PM Modi and discuss issues related to paddy procurement, news agency ANI reported.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.&nbsp;(ANI)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (ANI)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him about the problems mill workers and farmers of the state are facing. Baghel will be accompanied by all members of his cabinet.

According to an official statement, Chhattisgarh's chief secretary Amitabh Jain wrote a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to fix the date and time of the meeting with PM Modi and discuss issues related to paddy procurement, news agency ANI reported.

In his letter to the PMO, Jain said that as per the Centre's Decentralised Procurement Scheme and the memorandum of understanding (MoU), paddy is brought from farmers during the Kharif season.

In the current Kharif marketing year, the Centre has issued instructions to procure 100 per cent (61.65 lakh metric tonne) of arwa rice under the central pool from Chhattisgarh, the letter said. Meanwhile, usna rice was also taken from the state in the previous years.

Jain said that because of these above instructions, there will be problems in

Chhattisgarh's 416 usna mills and will affect the livelihood of labourers. There is also a possibility of difficulty in resolving such paddy produced by the farmers of the state, from which only usna rice can be made, the state chief secretary further said in his letter to PMO.

Jain also pointed out that a sufficient supply of gunny bags from the jute commissioner was also not being done in time for the procurement of paddy.

In January this year, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the Centre of reducing the paddy procurement target from 60 lakh metric tonne (MT) to 24 lakh MT. Baghel said that it is the responsibility of the Centre to procure its quota of grains from the state at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and pay the state accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhupesh baghel narendra modi
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out