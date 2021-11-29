Breaking News: 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits near Tamil Nadu's Vellore
Mon, 29 Nov 2021 06:09 AM
3.6-magnitude earthquake observed near Tamil Nadu's Vellore
An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude in the Richter Scale has hit 59kms west-southwest of Vellore in Tamil Nadu at 4.17am today, reports ANI.