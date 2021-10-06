Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking news: US, China have agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement
Breaking news: US, China have agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 05:53 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, N Ew Delhi

  • Wed, 06 Oct 2021 05:53 AM

    New Zealand records 39 new cases of Covid-19; one death

    New Zealand said on Wednesday that one person has died of Covid-19 in an Auckland hospital, and 39 new cases were recorded.

  • Wed, 06 Oct 2021 05:19 AM

    Seven people died in Argentina house fire

    Seven people, including four minors, died in a house fire on Tuesday in the Argentine city of Bahia Blanca, some 635 km south of Buenos Aires, police said.

  • Wed, 06 Oct 2021 05:03 AM

    Biden says he and China's Xi have agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement

    US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement.

