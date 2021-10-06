Breaking news: US, China have agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement
-
Wed, 06 Oct 2021 05:53 AM
New Zealand records 39 new cases of Covid-19; one death
New Zealand said on Wednesday that one person has died of Covid-19 in an Auckland hospital, and 39 new cases were recorded.
-
Wed, 06 Oct 2021 05:19 AM
Seven people died in Argentina house fire
Seven people, including four minors, died in a house fire on Tuesday in the Argentine city of Bahia Blanca, some 635 km south of Buenos Aires, police said.
-
Wed, 06 Oct 2021 05:03 AM
Biden says he and China's Xi have agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement.