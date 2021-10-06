Home / India News / Breaking news: US, China have agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement
Live

Breaking news: US, China have agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement

Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 06, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, N Ew Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

 Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 06, 2021 05:53 AM IST

    New Zealand records 39 new cases of Covid-19; one death

    New Zealand said on Wednesday that one person has died of Covid-19 in an Auckland hospital, and 39 new cases were recorded.

  • Oct 06, 2021 05:19 AM IST

    Seven people died in Argentina house fire

    Seven people, including four minors, died in a house fire on Tuesday in the Argentine city of Bahia Blanca, some 635 km south of Buenos Aires, police said.

  • Oct 06, 2021 05:03 AM IST

    Biden says he and China's Xi have agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement

    US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news
india news

Pakistan court gives India more time to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav has been sentenced to death by Pakistan military court for alleged involvement in spying. India challenged the sentence at International Court of Justice.(PTI File Photo)
Kulbhushan Jadhav has been sentenced to death by Pakistan military court for alleged involvement in spying. India challenged the sentence at International Court of Justice.(PTI File Photo)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 05:54 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

US deputy secretary of state on 3-day India visit; Afghanistan on agenda

US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman&nbsp;(REUTERS)
US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 05:37 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Svamitva scheme today

The scheme aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone-technology.(ANI Photo)
The scheme aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone-technology.(ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 06, 2021 05:27 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking news: US, China have agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement

Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 06, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, N Ew Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out